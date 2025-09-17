A Week In Northern Virginia (DC Metro Area) On A $130,000 Salary
Welcome to Money Diaries where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We’re asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we’re tracking every last dollar.
Today: a service operations manager who makes $130,000 a year and who spends some of her money this week on meds to freeze her eggs (which was a huge and emotional purchase).
Yes, education was very important to both of my parents, especially my father who is an immigrant and came to the US to study in the 1970s. He credits his education for giving him a new life. I grew up in a small and rural town, where most people had blue collar jobs that have since vanished, so I knew that if I wanted to achieve something, I would have to leave the area and education was the medium to do so. After sending my sister to a private college, my parents realized the expense was not worth it and strongly advocated for my brother and I to go to state schools, which we both did. I received a small amount of scholarship money ($1,500), took out Perkins and Stafford loans, and my parents covered the rest, including room and board. When I decided to go back to school to get my MBA, I called my parents and asked for money. They had always promised financial support and assistance, should I go back to school. They paid for approximately half of my full-time MBA program at a top-tier university. To this day, I’m the only person in my immediate or extended family to have a graduate degree. Their investment in me opened the door to my new life. I am forever grateful to them.
Day One: Monday
7 a.m. — Wake-up at 7 a.m. when I’ve taken the day off, why??? Try and go back to sleep, but end up scrolling the web.
9 a.m. — Eat a smoothie bowl for breakfast and a double iced almond milk latte I make at home. Scroll the web and then, as always, putz around the house (aka my junior one-bedroom apartment) and pick up and clean here and there while listening to music.
1:57 p.m. — Call a specialty pharmacy to get egg freezing meds delivered. Give them my credit card number and it will be $6,200. I remind them of my employer family planning benefit program and get $200 off. Not a huge savings, IMO. $6,000
2:20 p.m. — Message family planning benefit company. Having mixed feelings about upcoming egg freezing. I am saddened about having to do it, anxiety ridden over paying for it, and happy to be able to have the financial resources to do it.
3:05 p.m. — Head out for a brief run and decide a swim would have been better. Find 12 cents while out running though. When I was a kid, I used to walk around my small town and pick up loose change that was on the ground. I would put it in my penny bank and take the coins to the bank once the bank was full. As an adult, I still do the same thing.
3:35 p.m. — Head home from my run to jump in the pool quickly and return back to my apartment to get ready. I put on a Faherty dress that is a tad too short, but a favorite of mine.
4:59 p.m. — Head into DC to meet a friend for happy hour. We miss happy hour and decide to do dinner instead (the bill is $116 and an 18% tip). Totally not worth it IMO. But we spend the time venting about our mutual friend and both get a bit of reprieve. We also notice the small groups of armed military that are now walking the streets of the Wharf and both mutter WTF. $138
8:05 p.m. — We discuss my friend’s upcoming travel plans to Spain and I tell her I am headed to Chile and Argentina to backpack through Patagonia over the holidays. I am so pumped.
Daily Total: $6138
Day Two: Tuesday
6:55 a.m. — Wake up and do normal skincare and makeup routine: True Botanicals and Saint Jane serum, Kosas concealer, RMS eyeshadow, Iris & Romeo tinted moisturizer, Westman Atelier blush, and Trader Joe’s Daily Facial Sunscreen. Throw on a Donna Karan dress and Rothy’s flats.
9 a.m. — Arrive at work and drink a Trader Joe’s almond butter smoothie for breakfast with a spoonful of chia seeds I add myself.
4:10 p.m. — Research Metro fees to figure out exactly how much I need on my card. I use Metro Planner and add $8 to my Metro card via Apple Pay. $8
5 p.m. — Drive home, park the car in the garage, and head straight to the metro to get to Georgetown. On my way there, I remember attending this same exact event six years ago in Atlanta. I was stuck in a horrible relationship, where my partner would put me down constantly. I wanted to go back to school so badly and get out of a career I was hating. I just felt so stuck and lacked self-worth. Eventually I just pushed myself to apply and had so much doubt the whole time, but I did it and I made it. The new me definitely feels proud of all that I accomplished and just wants to hug the old me.
7:30 p.m. — The panel begins. Participants ask questions on why the other panelists and I got our MBAs and what value it had on our careers. I give them my token answer: “Its the best decision I ever made,” and it’s the truth. A panelist pulls me aside at the end and asks how switching from the public to private sector was. I tell them how potential employers loved hearing about me serving in the Peace Corps and working for non-profits before I pivoted. So rewarding to be mentoring others.
9:04 p.m. — Buy kombucha at Whole Foods for dinner. Strawberry Glow forever. $4.09
10:25 p.m. — Back at home and look at credit card spending analysis. See groceries as travel and groceries as top two spending categories and ponder more ways to save on groceries.
Daily Total: $12.09
Day Three: Wednesday
6 a.m. — How am I awake?? And it’s dark out?
7 a.m. — Drag myself out of bed. Do normal skincare and makeup routine. Put on Mother balloon pants and put on my old Free People mules from 2017.
10:15 a.m. — At work and I am starving so I look at coupon app and begin to grocery plan. See berries are on sale and my favorite cold brew with a purchase of creamer.
12:05 p.m. — Think about grabbing coffee; opt not to and take a rainy walk outside.
12:45 p.m. — Spend some lunch time scrolling the net looking at DTC brands like Lake, Mejuri, and Halfdays. Don’t have that kind of money atm.
4 p.m. — At the dentist for a filling. Not happy about it at all. Growing up, my parents did not have dental insurance, so all dental and orthodontic work had to be paid for. Whenever my siblings or I ever got a cavity, our mother would be very, very upset due to the additional out-of-pocket cost. Now as an adult, I have the same mentality and anytime I hear I have a cavity, it just ruins my day. Pay copay of $28.20 on my debit card to avoid 3% transaction fee. $28.20
6:23 p.m. — Hit Peloton at the gym in my apartment building.
7:08 p.m. — Head to Wegmans and grab some essentials like green onions, bananas, berries, prenatal vitamins, and a kombucha. Opt out of a cold brew and creamer deal (since I don’t like creamer and who wants to spend more for something). About to leave and then I remember Polar seltzer has an active rebate on the Ibotta app, so I grab some. Spend $23.55 and get a $.75 rebate for the seltzer. $23.55
9 p.m. — Make tacos and beef and broccoli with gochujang sauce for lunch and dinner this week. Also make chia pudding and meal prep an acai smoothie bowl.
9:32 p.m. — Check my brokerage, IRA, and HSA accounts. See NYT stock is finally above the $55 I paid for it two years ago. Sell two shares of NYT stock for $60.62, make a gain of $10.
10:06 p.m. — Watch an episode of And Just Like That… and then get into bed and konk out immediately.
Daily Total: $51.75
Day Four: Thursday
6:23 a.m. — Wake up and I do not want to be up. I have secret ambitions of being a morning person, but I just do not have it in me.
7:10 a.m. — Finally get out of bed and get ready for the day. Put on Farm Rio pants, a Vince tee, and Rothy’s flats.
8:29 a.m. — Arrive at work and jump on meeting and start answering Teams messages. Begin to peruse Clean Living swaps online.
11:15 a.m. — Endure a mini process audit at work. Lots of questions on our policies and practices. Oof, it’s painful. I have been here for only 10 months and am still very much learning the ropes. Before taking on this role, I worked in operations for a very, very large company in a different industry. My career was my life and I valued success above all else. I realize now, I wanted it so badly that I derailed myself at my last job. Trying to have more balance in this job and, so far, it is working as my team’s KPIs have never been higher. As my favorite deck of cards says, “You’ve come a long way baby.”
12:05 p.m. — Head out on my daily lunchtime walk. I am always trying to get at least 10,000 steps per day.
1:05 p.m. — Eat lunch at my desk with the tacos I made yesterday. One of the better lunches lately. Scroll through NY Times and The Washington Post, and check to see how a few of my stocks are performing.
6 p.m. — A couple of my team members are working late so I decide to as well. I am big on the leading by example ethos, or at least I try to be. Finally peel out after 6 p.m.
8:30 p.m. — Start watching Hunting Wives and it’s just so-so... yet, I cannot stop watching. Finally crash while watching TV.
Daily Total: $0
Day Five: Friday
2:38 a.m. — Wake up on the couch after falling asleep.This happens to me all the time. Start a load of laundry in the dryer and get into bed. I try and run all my major appliances late at night to save on utility costs. Definitely helps keep my electricity bill down. Fall asleep around 3:30 a.m.
7 a.m. — Alarm goes off, I hit snooze.
7:55 a.m. — Wake up again and I am about to be late, but still do not get out of bed.
8:05 a.m. — Finally get out of bed. Get ready with my normal skincare and makeup routine and put on a new Faherty tee from the Nordstrom Anniversary sale and some L’Agence jeans I have had forever, along with my favorite purple and orange Adidas sneakers.
11:45 a.m. — Spend some time working on invoices and intermittently online browsing. Looking at makeup bags from Cuyana. I have two bags from them and love them. Book a free yoga class at Vuori while doing so. Love their monthly free classes. I have friends that are very judgy when I tell them about my new purchases and things I want to buy. I used to feel guilt, now I am just like, f*off, I earned this.
2 p.m. — 1-1 with my boss. I spend an hour with him on Teams. I really do like him, but too long of a 1-1, IMO.
5:26 p.m. — One of my chattiest team members wants to catch up. I really like this guy, but I just want to go home. Finally log off.
5:40 p.m. — Stop at Lidl and grab some basics. Trying to do this once a month to cut down on grocery spending. Grab blueberries, cauliflower rice, a smoothie, nuts, and dried fruit. Return some tea that has artificial flavoring and get a $2.10 gift card. $28.22
7:30 p.m. — Go out for a run but end up walking. Stop at Wegmans to get a six-pack of strawberry guava kombucha. $11.10
Daily Total: $39.32
Day Six: Saturday
7:55 a.m. — Wake up too early. Again, just why?? Scroll the internets and get out of bed to make an iced almond milk latte. Round it out with a cup of Earl Grey tea.
11:30 a.m. — Head to a Cyclebar class that I purchased for $14.62 through a group discount. $14.32
12:30 p.m. — Walk to the local farmers’ market and see that it’s closed. Head to coffee shop instead and grab a honey matcha latte. I am always debating in my head about enjoying the small things, like getting coffee, and trying to save money. I am starting to begin to look for my first house and every extra bit will help, but also do not want to punish myself either. $6.60
12:43 p.m. — Swing by Whole Foods to grab some no-sugar-added jam that I want that’s on sale. Also grab chicken breasts, zero sugar popsicles, sweet potato chips, frozen spinach bites, coconut yogurt, and almond dip. I spend $43.72 and get $7.50 back on my Ibotta app. $43.72
1:40 p.m. — Drop off overdue library books. Not buying books and opting to use the library is one of the ways I choose to cut down on expenses. I then head home to shower, change into an Outdoor Voices workout dress, eat, and get ready for boating on the Potomac!
2:50 p.m. — Head to the Metro and meet my friend on the train. We catch up the whole ride. We get off the train after 45 minutes and my sandal breaks. Luckily, my friend is a master seamstress and repairs my shoe on the spot. She is so talented.
4 p.m. — Meet another friend for paddle boating ($40 split among the three of us). $13.33
5:19 p.m. — We decide to walk to the Wharf for dinner. I voice my request for fish, we end up at a French-inspired place. We all have mocktails and salads and we all split the bill evenly. The place is just so-so, but so is much of DC food I am realizing. $39.60
8:35 p.m. — We grab gelato and I make mine an affrogato with Earl Grey gelato. It is great and worth the calories in my opinion. $9.07
Daily Total: $126.64
Day Seven: Sunday
8:55 a.m. — Wake up and debate going to free yoga class at the mall. Get out of bed and make some Earl Grey tea and then climb back in bed. Opt out of yoga class to stay at home and lounge while listening to Noah Kahan.
10:25 a.m. — Make almond flour pancakes with blueberries which are messy and only ok. Save some leftovers for breakfast during the week. Do some lite picking-up around the apartment.
11:10 a.m. — Check my weekly horoscope on Refinery29. It encourages me to be more open and vulnerable. It also urges me to learn from my past mistakes. Truth.
3:13 p.m. — Head to the mall to return some items I purchased during Nordstrom’s Anniversary sale. I got a Nordstrom Card 11 years ago and it’s one of the status symbols I am most proud of. A total of $298.81 back on my store card for the return.
5 p.m. — Head to the building pool and meet a lovely couple in the building who both work in the restaurant industry. They share tips and places that they got to frequently in the neighborhood and in DC. Making new friends as an adult has been hard and I have lived in six different cities and five states in the last 10 years. I truly value the close relationships I have made on the way and hope to make more now that I am mostly settled.
6:48 p.m. — Walk to Solidcore for a coach-in-training class. Their coach-in-training classes are discount classes for the new coaches who are about to lead their own classes. I love Pilates but cannot justify paying $30+ for a class right now. $19.57
8:48 p.m. — Back at home. Take a shower, pack lunch, and turn on Hunting Wives.
11:50 p.m. — Do nighttime skincare routine and climb into bed, Have no problem falling asleep, like always.
Daily Total: $19.57
The Breakdown
Weekly Total $$ Spent: $6387.37
Food & Drink: $303.95
Entertainment: $13.33
Home & Health: $6062.09
Clothes & Beauty $0.00
Transportation $8.00
Other $0.00
Conclusion:
“I am impressed that I did not spend on clothing and on extras like beauty products, which I love. My key area of opportunity is to spend less on groceries, and food spend in general, to cut down on expenses. Overall, my conclusion is that I am in a season of life that is just tighter: moving to a new, more expensive metro area, taking a slight pay cut and trying to do all big life decisions (buying a home, traveling, and freezing eggs) at once. Despite this, I know this season is temporary and that my earning potential has a highly favorable trajectory.”
