Your September Horoscope Is Here & It’s Time To Reflect & Restore

With Venus shifting direct in your sign on September 3, you’re going to look at yourself in a whole new light, and others will look at you strikingly as well. Instead of getting swept up by the revived attention, make sure to be clear with yourself and others about what their intentions are in wanting to be in your sphere of influence. You should ideally wait until Mercury is direct in Virgo on the 15th before making any grand romantic declarations or taking the declarations of others seriously. Pace yourself as you emerge from the retrograde fog, and make sure to have frequent conversations with yourself and others about the lessons you’ve learned these past six weeks.