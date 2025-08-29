Your September Horoscope Is Here — It’s Time For You To Heal
Cosmic beings, eclipse season is upon us, and September starts oﬀ with flashes of intuitive insight. We open the month with Saturn retrograde shifting back into Pisces on September 1st at 4:06 a.m. EST. Saturn, the Planet of Responsibility, has already been retrograde these past few weeks, but re-entering Pisces means we’re returning to a karmic classroom that first opened its doors in March 2023. If you think back to that period, what were you healing, grieving, or restructuring in your life? Chances are, threads from that storyline resurface now, asking for closure. This isn’t punishment; it’s a cosmic reminder that healing isn’t linear. Saturn retrograde in Pisces is like a gentle, stern guide saying, “You’re wiser now. Can you look at this same situation with new eyes?”
Here’s the thing about Saturn in Pisces: discipline doesn’t look traditional here. Pisces energy is not about spreadsheets and schedules — it’s about emotional honesty and spiritual commitment. Saturn in Pisces is a paradox: finding structure in the intangible. It may feel like trying to catch smoke with your hands, but the point isn’t to perfect the process, it’s to surrender into consistency anyway. Saturn is teaching us how to create rituals, boundaries, and sustainable practices in our dream life, so that when Saturn re- enters Aries in February 2026 for its full two-year stretch, we’re prepared to ground those dreams into reality.
And just in case you thought that was enough cosmic homework, the very next day — September 2nd — Uranus, Planet of Revolution, begins its retrograde in Gemini, for the first time in 84 years. Yes, Mercury retrograde may be over, but retrograde season is just getting started. Uranus Retrograde invites us to slow down the chaos of the past year and review where we’ve been chasing change for the sake of change. In Gemini, this can feel like information overload: too many ideas, too many directions. Retrograde here asks: are you innovating with purpose, or just scattering your energy? This is your moment to sift through the noise and find the lightning bolt of truth.
Then comes the main event: the total lunar eclipse in Pisces on September 7th at 2:09 p.m. EST. This is no ordinary full moon; eclipses are wildcards. They reveal what’s been hidden, bring climaxes to ongoing stories, and accelerate timelines. This Pisces lunar eclipse ties us back to whatever was stirring in Pisces season earlier this year (February 18th – March 20th). Emotions you suppressed back then may come spilling out. Expect heightened intuition, vivid dreams, and waves of release. Whether it’s forgiveness, closure, or even anger, don’t bottle it up. Cry, write, scream into a pillow — or head to a rage room if you need to. Pisces energy says: feelings demand to be felt.
Two weeks later, on September 21st, we experience a partial solar eclipse new moon in Virgo — the last eclipse of 2025. If the Pisces lunar eclipse feels like dissolution, the Virgo solar eclipse is reconstruction. Venus will have entered Virgo on September 19th, just days before, and while Mercury thrives in Virgo’s precision, Venus feels nit picky here. This means relationships could feel strained, as insecurities get projected. But don’t panic — this Virgo new moon eclipse is a healing balm. Think back to March 14th, when we had a Virgo lunar eclipse that felt destabilizing. This one is diﬀerent. It’s about planting new seeds with discernment, clarity, and gentleness, not tearing yourself apart in pursuit of perfection.
And just when you think the cosmic drama is winding down, Mars, the Planet of Action, enters Scorpio on September 21st, the same day as the Virgo eclipse. Mars loves being in Scorpio. This is warrior energy, superhero energy — the type of cosmic boost that says: “You know who you are. So be it.” It’s raw power, but it’s also deeply intentional. The timing is divine: Mars in Scorpio arrives as you’re coming out of the eclipse tunnel, ready to step fully into your rebirth.
Then, Libra Season begins with the equinox on September 22nd at 2:19 p.m. EST, ushering in balance, partnership, and collective healing. The Libra Sun reminds us that transformation doesn’t happen in isolation. The people and relationships that survive eclipse season with you — the ones that feel like a vibrational yes — are the ones here to help you build your dream life. It may take a month or two to see clearly who belongs, but trust that clarity is coming. Libra Season paired with Mars in Scorpio is about teamwork that feels fated, partnerships that feel like destiny, and art that heals the collective.
Remember, as above, so below. These eclipses aren’t just about your personal life. They mirror the seismic shifts we’re feeling in the world. Expect political, cultural, and environmental awakenings, too. September asks us not just to heal ourselves, but to contribute to collective healing. Libra Season, especially, will highlight art, beauty, and justice as tools of revolution. This is not the month for artists to stay silent; it’s the month to create, to express, and to remind the world of what’s possible when we imagine a better future together.
Read your horoscopes for your Sun and Rising signs for the most in-depth forecast.
Aries Sun & Rising:
Aries, the highlight of September is the total lunar eclipse in Pisces on the 7th, and for you, it’s shaking up your healing, solitude, and subconscious zone. Translation: you might be hit with emotions you thought you buried, or old wounds you thought were “handled” suddenly resurface. Don’t panic. This eclipse isn’t here to drag you backwards; it’s here to help you finally stop running from what hurts and actually let it go. Expect vivid dreams, déjà vu moments, and maybe even a tearful rage-room release. The Pisces energy is asking you to stop pretending you’re invincible and give yourself permission to heal, messy and all. And with the Virgo eclipse coming later in the month, the universe is saying: clean up your habits, not in an obsessive way, but in a sustainable, self-loving way.
While the eclipses are demanding emotional excavation, Uranus retrograde in Gemini and Saturn retrograde in Pisces are the cosmic reminders to slow down. Uranus rewinding in your communication zone means your words, ideas, and even the way you text could feel chaotic or misunderstood. Instead of rushing into clapbacks, reflect before reacting. Saturn re-entering Pisces doubles down on the “rest and reset” theme — you’re literally being graded on how well you know when to stop pushing and just breathe. This is your final six-month rehearsal before Saturn comes for you full-force in 2026. You don’t need to sprint now. You need to learn how to find strength in stillness.
The good news? Once we cross through the eclipse tunnel, Libra Season arrives on the 22nd and the vibe softens. For you, that means your relationships and partnerships take center stage — and Mars entering Scorpio the same day lights a fire under your intimacy, sex, and financial zones. Think: balancing vulnerability with power. By the end of the month, you’re not the Aries who started September. You’re the Aries who knows that asking for support, whether in love or in business, doesn’t make you weak. It makes you unstoppable.
Taurus Sun & Rising:
Taurus, September’s Pisces total lunar eclipse on the 7th lands in your friendship and social network zone, which means your community connections are in the hot seat. This could be the moment you realize a friend is actually a frenemy, or that you’ve been overextending yourself in group dynamics that don’t feel reciprocal. Alternatively, you might meet someone during this time who changes your entire trajectory, like a friend- turned-lover or an online connection that opens massive doors. Eclipse energy is unpredictable, so release the need to control the story. Just know that whatever’s revealed around this time is clearing space for the people who are meant to ride with you into your next chapter. Then on the 21st, the Virgo solar eclipse will pull you back to your inner child, asking: are you still prioritizing joy, creativity, and love in all its messy forms?
On the retrograde side, Uranus rewinding in Gemini messes with your relationship to money and self-worth. You may feel like your finances are in flux, but don’t freak out — Uranus retrograde is a five-month review, not a punishment. It’s asking you to shake oﬀ outdated stories about scarcity and redefine what abundance really feels like. Meanwhile, Saturn re-entering Pisces activates your social network even further. You’re being asked to reflect: are you showing up authentically in your communities, or playing a role out of habit? This six-month stretch is your final Saturn-in-Pisces masterclass before graduation.
After all that shake-up energy, the cosmos blesses you with balance. Libra Season begins September 22nd, spotlighting your health and daily rituals. Mars entering Scorpio the same day turns up the heat in your relationship zone, making partnerships feel magnetic, intense, and deeply transformative. Whoever or whatever survived the eclipse drama is here for the long haul. End the month leaning into the stability you crave, Taurus — but remember, you can’t get it by forcing control. You get it by trusting the flow.
Gemini Sun & Rising:
Gemini, let’s talk about this Pisces lunar eclipse on the 7th lighting up your career sector. To put it bluntly: this could be a plot twist. Maybe you’re recognized in a way you weren’t expecting, maybe a role or project suddenly ends, or maybe you’re asked to step into a bigger spotlight. Either way, you’re being reminded that the way you’ve been approaching your career isn’t sustainable, and it’s time to realign with what feels purposeful. Pisces energy loves to blur lines, so if you’ve been working jobs or projects that don’t feel spiritually fulfilling, this eclipse might push you to release them, even if it feels scary. Two weeks later, the Virgo solar eclipse on the 21st brings it back to basics: how are you building your life at home? What structures need refreshing so your career has a solid foundation?
But here’s the twist: Uranus retrograde begins in Gemini this month for the first time in 84 years. Talk about a cosmic identity check. Your entire sense of self, how you present, how you adapt… it’s all up for review. Retrogrades aren’t about panic; they’re about recalibration. Over the next five months, ask yourself: am I changing for growth, or just changing because I’m bored? Saturn retrograde in Pisces piles on the pressure in your career zone too, reminding you that shortcuts won’t cut it. If you’ve been dodging responsibility, the next six months are about facing it head-on. Saturn wants to know: do you actually want this role, this title, this path, or are you performing someone else’s dream?
The payoﬀ comes at the equinox. Libra Season arrives on the 22nd and breathes fresh air into your creativity, love, and pleasure. Mars in Scorpio joins the party that same day, giving you the stamina to handle your responsibilities while still having fun. Translation: you don’t need to sacrifice joy for success. In fact, the more joy you integrate, the more aligned opportunities will flow in. By the end of September, you’ll realize this eclipse season didn’t derail you — it rerouted you closer to the life you’ve been craving.
Cancer Sun & Rising:
Cancer, September’s Pisces lunar eclipse on the 7th is about to crack open your sense of possibility. It lights up your expansion zone, meaning themes of travel, education, spirituality, or legal matters could take surprising turns. Maybe you suddenly book a trip, maybe you decide to ditch a degree or start a new one, or maybe your faith in something higher gets tested (and rebuilt). Eclipses in this zone often feel like a cosmic graduation — you’re leaving behind limiting beliefs and expanding into uncharted territory. It might feel scary to step into the unknown, but deep down, you know your soul has been craving this shift. Two weeks later, the Virgo solar eclipse asks you to ground those dreams by actually making the calls, sending the emails, or writing down the plan.
The retrograde lineup is asking you to rethink what you thought you had figured out. Uranus retrograde in Gemini rewinds your closure and subconscious zone, shaking up the way you’ve been handling rest, healing, and release. Don’t be surprised if weird dreams or psychic downloads feel stronger than ever. Meanwhile, Saturn’s retrograde dip back into Pisces puts pressure on your expansion lessons too — no more “fake it till you make it.” Saturn wants you to study, practice, and live the philosophy you claim to believe. This is a six-month audit of your truth, and it’s going to test how aligned your actions are with your wisdom.
By the equinox, Libra Season begins on the 22nd, spotlighting your home, roots, and family dynamics. Just when you’re craving cozy vibes, Mars in Scorpio enters your pleasure zone the very same day, turning up the heat in love, creativity, and intimacy. Translation: your home base may need a reset, but your romantic and artistic side is ready to play. September may start intense, but by the end of it, you’ll realize you’re building a life that balances nurturing yourself with unapologetically shining.
Leo Sun & Rising:
Leo, September opens with the Pisces lunar eclipse on the 7th, which could rock your intimacy, finances, and shared-resources world. If you’ve been leaning too hard on someone else — or if someone’s been leaning too hard on you — the imbalance will be revealed. This eclipse can bring endings (a bill, a debt, or even a toxic connection could close out), but it can also bring breakthroughs in healing around trust, sex, and money. Eighth-house eclipses are rarely subtle, so give yourself grace as the feelings surge. And remember: whatever falls away is clearing space for more aligned intimacy. The Virgo solar eclipse later this month will shift the focus to your self-worth, reminding you that money and love flow more freely when you truly value yourself.
Meanwhile, this month’s retrograde duo is pressing pause for a reason. Uranus retrograde in Gemini is shaking up your friendship zone, which means your group dynamics may get messy before they get clearer. Who’s really down for you, and who’s just taking up space? Saturn retrograde re-entering Pisces takes that lesson deeper by asking you to reflect on shared energy and boundaries — are you giving your power away? Or holding onto grudges instead of healing? The next six months are like a cosmic therapy session you didn’t sign up for, but one that leaves you stronger, wiser, and more sovereign.
Thankfully, the end of the month shifts everything in your favor. Libra season begins on the 22nd, spotlighting your communication zone, and Mars in Scorpio activates your home sector the very same day. You’ll feel bolder in your words, sharper in your ideas, and more protective of your sanctuary. This combo is like a mic drop moment: you’re ready to speak your truth, set clear boundaries, and make sure your home life supports your glow up.
Virgo Sun & Rising:
Virgo, September is your month to break free and step into power — but it starts with the Pisces lunar eclipse on the 7th directly activating your relationship zone. This eclipse could be a make-or-break moment: some Virgos will walk away from connections that no longer serve, while others might have a fated meeting that feels like destiny. Eclipses in your opposite sign shake you out of your comfort zone, forcing you to see yourself through another’s eyes. It’s vulnerable, yes, but it’s also an opportunity for profound clarity about what you want and deserve in love and partnership. The solar eclipse in Virgo on the 21st brings it back to YOU — your self- image, your needs, your truth. It’s like the universe is saying: release what’s fake, reset into authenticity.
This month’s retrogrades back this story up. Uranus retrograde in Gemini rewinds your career sector, urging you to question whether the goals you’ve been chasing are truly aligned with your evolving values. Don’t rush decisions, but also don’t ignore the gut feeling that something is shifting. Saturn retrograde in Pisces doubles down on the relationship lessons — this six-month stretch is like relationship bootcamp, reminding you that responsibility and compromise are non-negotiable. Whether single or partnered, you’re being asked to stop playing small in love and step into emotional maturity.
By the time Libra Season arrives on the 22nd, you’ll feel a softening. Libra lights up your money and values, helping you see the tangible rewards of all the hard self-work. Mars entering Scorpio the same day fires up your communication, making you sharp, witty, and unafraid to say what’s on your heart. By the end of September, you’ll realize: the eclipses weren’t here to break you, Virgo. They were here to rebirth you.
Libra Sun & Rising:
Libra, the Pisces lunar eclipse on the 7th shines a spotlight on your wellness and routines. If you’ve been overworking, ignoring your body’s signals, or putting everyone else before yourself, this eclipse could force a reset. Maybe you realize you can’t keep running on caﬀeine and vibes, or maybe a work schedule collapses only to give you the freedom you didn’t know you needed. Eclipses in this zone are wake-up calls, reminding you that daily habits either lift you or drain you. The Virgo solar eclipse on the 21st will balance that out by encouraging you to prioritize rest and mental health — no more martyr energy, you deserve balance.
Retrograde season doubles down your transformation. Uranus retrograde in Gemini rewinds your expansion zone, making you question the path of higher learning, travel, or spiritual growth you’ve been walking. Are you expanding just to say you are, or are you expanding in ways that actually fulfill you? Meanwhile, Saturn’s retrograde re-entry into Pisces puts accountability on your wellness and work habits. Over the next six months, your body will literally keep the receipts of how you’ve treated it. This isn’t
about perfection; it’s about honesty and responsibility. Saturn’s asking: can you show up for yourself consistently?
When Libra season begins on the 22nd, all eyes are on you. It’s your solar return, your personal reset, and the equinox is hyping you up to step fully into your glow. On the same day, Mars in Scorpio shifts your money zone — meaning the universe is basically handing you a toolkit to not only reinvent your image but to monetize it. Own your magic, Libra. By the end of September, you’ll realize: this isn’t just a birthday season. It’s a cosmic and revolutionary rebirth.
Scorpio Sun & Rising:
Scorpio, September begins with fireworks thanks to the Pisces lunar eclipse on the 7th in your pleasure, romance, and creativity zone. Think of it as the universe swiping your canvas clean so you can create something fresh. This could look like a sudden spark with someone new, the ending of a romantic chapter that no longer fed your soul, or a breakthrough in artistic expression. Expect surprises in love and creativity — eclipses here can feel both thrilling and nerve-wracking. By the Virgo solar eclipse on the 21st, the focus shifts to friendships and networks, asking you to evaluate who’s really cheering you on and who’s just lurking in the background. You may also go viral on social media around this time, so express yourself with intention, clarity, and precision.
This month’s retrogrades stir the pot too. Uranus retrograde in Gemini rewinds your intimacy and shared resources zone, and this could dig up old financial agreements, debts, or even old lovers. Not necessarily to punish you, but to remind you where you’ve given away power and how to reclaim it. Meanwhile, Saturn retrograde in Pisces re-enters your romance and creativity lessons, which means the next six months are all about showing up for your passions consistently. If you’ve been waiting for the “perfect moment” to release your art or commit to a lover, Saturn is like: stop waiting, start living, and most of all, embrace the present moment.
The real mic drop moment arrives on the 22nd, when Libra Season begins and Mars enters Scorpio on the very same day. Libra invites you into cocoon mode: rest, healing, solitude. But Mars in your sign? That’s superhero energy. You’re recharging while also sharpening your sword, so by the time your birthday season starts in October, you’ll feel unstoppable. This is the month you realize: balance doesn’t mean dulling your fire. It means knowing exactly when to let it blaze.
Sagittarius Sun & Rising:
Sag, brace yourself: the Pisces lunar eclipse on the 7th pulls focus on your home, family, and roots. Something could shift with your living situation — maybe a move, maybe family drama surfacing, maybe a deeper understanding of where “home” really is for you. Eclipses in this zone can feel tender, pulling up emotions from childhood or long-buried family dynamics. But they’re also opportunities for healing… a chance to release generational patterns and plant new roots. By the Virgo solar eclipse later in the month, you’ll be ready to align your career path with that new foundation, proving that strong roots equal bold growth.
This month’s retrogrades keep you in check. Uranus retrograde in Gemini rewinds your relationship zone, so brace for plot twists in love and partnerships. An ex might reappear, or you might finally see clearly what balance you’ve been avoiding in a current bond. Saturn retrograde re-entering Pisces, meanwhile, asks you to step up in your home life — no more putting oﬀ the responsibilities that come with creating stability. For the next six months, Saturn is watching how you nurture yourself and your base. It’s not always fun, but it’s building the foundation for everything else you crave.
By the time Libra Season hits on the 22nd, the vibes lift. Libra lights up your friendships and social life, while Mars in Scorpio activates your healing zone the same day. Translation: you’re the life of the party, but you’re also craving those private moments of retreat to recharge. The balance is key. This month, you learn that your energy isn’t infinite, but when you spend it wisely — with the right people and in the right spaces — your light shines brighter than ever.
Capricorn Sun & Rising:
Capricorn, September starts with the Pisces lunar eclipse on the 7th illuminating your communication and mindset zone. Expect big conversations, unexpected news, or the need to release outdated ways of thinking. An email, text, or casual comment could act as a catalyst for a whole new perspective. This eclipse asks you: are your words aligned with your truth, or are you repeating old scripts out of fear or habit? By the Virgo solar eclipse on the 21st, the focus shifts to your long-term goals, education, and expansion — encouraging you to dream bigger once you’ve cleared your mental clutter.
This month’s retrogrades are your accountability partners. Uranus retrograde in Gemini rewinds your health and daily routine sector, showing you where inconsistency has been holding you back. You might realize that habits you thought were sustainable need tweaking. Meanwhile, Saturn retrograde re-enters Pisces, pulling you back into the lessons around communication, siblings, and short trips that first began in March 2023. Over the next six months, you’re asked to slow down and really refine how you express yourself. This isn’t just about speaking — it’s about listening, too. Saturn’s like: are you truly hearing what people are saying, or just waiting to respond?
The vibe shift comes with Libra Season on the 22nd. The sun lights up your career, giving you a cosmic spotlight, while Mars in Scorpio boosts your friendship and networking energy. Translation: your professional grind is paying oﬀ, and the right connections are appearing. By the end of September, you’ll see that when you balance hard work with genuine community, success feels way less lonely.
Aquarius Sun & Rising:
Aquarius, the Pisces lunar eclipse on the 7th hits your money and values zone. This could bring unexpected expenses, a new income stream, or a breakthrough around your sense of worth. If you’ve been undervaluing yourself or holding on to financial patterns that keep you small, the eclipse is here to shake things up. It’s less about losing and more about realignment; money is energy, and this eclipse reminds you that you set the tone for how it flows into your life. The Virgo solar eclipse later this month asks you to examine deeper patterns of intimacy and shared resources — how do you merge with others without losing yourself?
This month’s retrogrades intensify the inner work. Uranus retrograde in Gemini stirs your creativity and pleasure sector, making you re-examine how you’ve been pursuing fun, love, and passion. Old flames could reappear, or you could rediscover an abandoned creative project. Saturn retrograde’s re-entry into Pisces doubles down on money lessons, asking you to be more disciplined about your spending, saving, and self-worth. These next six months aren’t about hustling harder… they’re about getting clear on your boundaries and priorities so money flows in alignment with your truth.
By the time Libra Season kicks oﬀ on the 22nd, your focus shifts to expansion, education, and adventure. Suddenly, the world feels wider again. And with Mars in Scorpio boosting your career energy the very same day, doors are opening for you professionally too. End of September, you’re stepping into the spotlight with fresh clarity on your worth, ready to chase bigger dreams — and actually catch them.
Pisces Sun & Rising:
Pisces, we’ve made it to your eclipse. The lunar eclipse in Pisces on the 7th is the most personal turning point of the year for you. It’s like standing in front of a cosmic mirror and realizing what needs to change in your identity, relationships, or path forward. It can feel overwhelming — endings, revelations, or sudden shifts are possible. But eclipses always clear space for growth. This is the moment to release the masks you’ve been wearing and step into your raw, authentic self. Two weeks later, the Virgo solar eclipse in your partnership zone will highlight who’s truly meant to walk this next chapter with you.
Retrogrades echo this theme of self-discovery. Uranus retrograde in Gemini replays lessons around home, family, and roots. Old memories or unresolved dynamics could resurface, but this is about healing, not dwelling. Meanwhile, Saturn retrograde re-enters Pisces for the next six months, and this is deeply personal. Saturn’s asking you to grow up, step up, and be accountable for the person you’re becoming. No more drifting or waiting for others to define you; Saturn is like a coach whispering, “discipline is devotion.”
When Libra Season begins on the 22nd, your focus shifts toward intimacy and transformation, while Mars in Scorpio fires up your expansion zone. The combo is like cosmic jet fuel: deep emotional release paired with an urge to travel, learn, or break free. By the end of September, you’ll realize that while the eclipse may have shaken your foundations, it also gave you the wings to fly higher.
