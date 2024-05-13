11 a.m. — G. and I have a concert this upcoming weekend, and I just found out I earned a spot on my company’s top performers’ trip to Bali in May. Since I have several fun events coming up, and it’s my birthday, I bite the bullet and go ahead and click “checkout” on the Anthropologie basket I’ve had sitting idle for two weeks. Included in the cart are a silver beaded purse, perfume, a nice charcoal gray eyeliner, and a lipstick. I’ve been looking for a fun purse for a few weeks. This one is small enough to fit in my suitcase, so I will definitely bring it with me on all my upcoming travel. $168.63