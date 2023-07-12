Salary Story: I Went From Moving Back Home To Making $130k

ADVERTISEMENT
In our series Salary Stories, women with long-term career experience open up about the most intimate details of their jobs: compensation. It’s an honest look at how real people navigate the complicated world of negotiating, raises, promotions and job loss, with the hope it will give young people more insight into how to advocate for themselves — and maybe take a few risks along the way.
Been in the workforce for at least five years and interested in contributing your salary story? Submit your information here.
Age: 31
Location: Los Angeles, CA
Current industry and job title: Creative Agency, Senior Producer
Current salary: $130,000
Number of years employed since school or university: 9
Starting salary: $42,000
Biggest salary jump: $80,000 to $130,000 due to a job switch
Biggest salary drop: $64,000 to $40,000 due to company closure
Biggest negotiation regret: While in a job, don't be afraid to play tough. I've always wanted to play nice because I want to be a good employee, be put on good jobs, etc. That's hurt me when fighting for a raise.
Best salary advice: Do your research, and decide how important the job is. There are so many great resources to find more information on how much companies will pay (Fishbowl is my favorite).