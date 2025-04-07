Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Yes, I was expected to go to college and grad school like my siblings. I attended a liberal arts undergrad on athletic scholarships and Pell Grants and took out some loans, which I paid off. I then went to paralegal school, landed a job as a paralegal and enrolled in grad school. I paid for my master’s degree while working as a paralegal.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent(s)/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

There was always talk from my parents about working hard and saving your money. Both my parents grew up poor and worked very hard to become successful. I had a checking account when I was 8 or 9 years old and I remember going to the bank and balancing my checkbook. We were taught to only use credit cards if you had the money to pay off the purchases at the end of the month. We were also taught to start a 401(k) as soon as we had a real job in order to receive compound interest.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

My first job was at 10 years old and delivering the local paper on my bike in the afternoons. I would collect money from houses at the end of each month. I also mowed lawns in the neighborhood, babysat and worked at a golf course when I was 14 in the summer to make money.



Did you worry about money growing up?

I did not worry about money growing up until my parents divorced when I was in 4th grade. Then I remember my mom saying we could no longer afford certain things. But we were definitely upper middle class, so I don’t think I really worried about money as a kid.



Do you worry about money now?

I worry about having enough money to retire and to make sure my son is covered for his school and college. I know I make decent money, as does my partner, but I do not want to work forever and I want to be able to retire or semi-retire in the next five or six years. I also know my son’s hockey/prep school in the last two years of high school will be expensive, (even though he was awarded a big scholarship this week). L. and I would like to retire in another country and travel so our money can last. L. is very well off financially, but I have really been trying to save as much as possible to ensure I can retire in five years.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

I became financially responsible for myself at the age of 23 when I bought my first house for $97,000 (with my mom’s help). She gifted me $20,000 for the down payment, but from that point on, I had to take care of everything financially. My financial safety net is my emergency savings and also my partner, L.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

Yes, as mentioned, my mom gifted each of her children $20,000 in 1996, but the money had to be used to buy real estate. I expect to receive some money after my parents pass away but I really have no idea how much.