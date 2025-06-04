Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

I have an undergraduate degree — it was never a question of whether I would attend college, just a given. I am fortunate that my grandmother’s inheritance paid for my college, since my parents did not make much money and I chose a school that was out of state.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent(s)/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

My dad does not have any higher education, and is a self-made, blue collar man who works in trades. He was always teaching me and my sister about how much things are worth (in his opinion), and how to be practical about spending, as well as practical lessons like balancing a checkbook. In retrospect, I was spoiled to the degree that low-income parents could spoil a child — for instance, I remember my mom being horrified that I spent $25 on an Abercrombie & Fitch T-shirt, but she would still occasionally buy me one if I really wanted.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

I worked at an ice cream shop in town when I was a sophomore in high school, because 15 was the legal age to work. I never explicitly had to work (my parents probably should have been a little stricter about that but, again, I was spoiled). Really, I needed more experience to round out my college applications.



Did you worry about money growing up?

Never. Maybe I should have? It just wasn’t something I thought about, unless I was comparing myself to friends whose families had a lot of money.



Do you worry about money now?

Yes, because my job is very volatile in this political climate. Many of my colleagues have been let go because there is no more money coming in on all of the contracts we’re losing to DOGE. I signed a lease in Manhattan right before all of this started happening, and it was based on a promotion with a large raise I received last year. The jobs I’m seeing don’t pay as much as this one, so I’m concerned about what will happen in the near future. I have put a better system in place to save more as a backup, and decided I don’t want the added stress of being frugal in anticipation of the unknown. I’m choosing to live my life in a way that makes me happy right now (going out to eat/drink/concerts, etc) because I am so depressed with the state of the world, and my uncertain situation.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

Once I graduated college, I was cut off from my parents’ credit card. I got a job right away because I was hired from an internship. It was at a PR firm and I was making a very small salary (around $22,000 — crazy that I know kids graduating college making over five times that now!), but I managed to take care of myself just fine. I am working on building a better safety net — I have various savings accounts but nothing that would sustain me if I wanted to retire at a decent age. I’ve started working with a financial advisor to set myself up better now that I’m making a relatively large amount of money.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

Not directly. I know my grandmother left money to my mom (I assume it was a decent amount, I think she had a bunch of money but it was never overtly evident, that I could tell) and that paid for my college, as well as probably a lot of other things. My family never really talked about anything like that. I personally have not received any income, aside from being given some spending cash here and there.