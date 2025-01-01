Welcome to Money Diaries where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We’re asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we’re tracking every last dollar.
Today: a senior investment associate who makes $165,000 per year and who spends almost $30 this week on matcha and a smoothie…
If you’d like to submit your own Money Diary, you can do so via our online form. We pay $150 for each published diary. Apologies but we’re not able to reply to every email.
Today: a senior investment associate who makes $165,000 per year and who spends almost $30 this week on matcha and a smoothie…
If you’d like to submit your own Money Diary, you can do so via our online form. We pay $150 for each published diary. Apologies but we’re not able to reply to every email.
Occupation: Senior investment associate
Industry: Finance
Age: 28
Location: New York
Salary: $165,000
Joint income: I live with my fiancé, S., who makes twice what I earn. We have separate finances at the moment but will combine when married.
Assets: Roth 401(k): $115,257; rollover Roth IRA: $18,257; traditional IRA: $11,921; brokerage: $37,238; investment account: $24,970; engagement ring appraisal: $72,000; HSA: $100; Chase account: $1,200.
Debt: $0
Paycheck amount (2x/month): $4,075
Pronouns: She/her
Monthly Expenses
Industry: Finance
Age: 28
Location: New York
Salary: $165,000
Joint income: I live with my fiancé, S., who makes twice what I earn. We have separate finances at the moment but will combine when married.
Assets: Roth 401(k): $115,257; rollover Roth IRA: $18,257; traditional IRA: $11,921; brokerage: $37,238; investment account: $24,970; engagement ring appraisal: $72,000; HSA: $100; Chase account: $1,200.
Debt: $0
Paycheck amount (2x/month): $4,075
Pronouns: She/her
Monthly Expenses
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Housing costs: $2,700 (I live with S. and our total rent is $6,250. He pays the remainder).
Loan payments: $0
Utilities: Included in rent.
Nuuly: $98
Lemonade: $17
Peloton app: $47
Botox Club: $67 (for four units).
Spotify: $14
Cell phone: Parents pay.
Streaming: Use my parents’ accounts.
Wi-fi: S. pays.
HSA (pre-tax): $294 (I use this up throughout the year).
Healthcare (pre-tax): $240 (includes dental, medical, and vision).
Roth 401(k) (post-tax): $772
Annual Expenses
Loan payments: $0
Utilities: Included in rent.
Nuuly: $98
Lemonade: $17
Peloton app: $47
Botox Club: $67 (for four units).
Spotify: $14
Cell phone: Parents pay.
Streaming: Use my parents’ accounts.
Wi-fi: S. pays.
HSA (pre-tax): $294 (I use this up throughout the year).
Healthcare (pre-tax): $240 (includes dental, medical, and vision).
Roth 401(k) (post-tax): $772
Annual Expenses
Chase Sapphire: $95
Platinum American Express SkyMiles: $350
Donations: ~$1,200
Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?
Yes and no. I was always very self-motivated in school and wanted to go to college, which my parents definitely wanted me to do. However, I know that if I had indicated I wanted to go a different route, they would have been incredibly supportive so long as I worked hard and put my all into it. They are two of the most amazing and supportive people in my life. My college was paid for by my parents as well as academic scholarships.
Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent(s)/guardian(s) educate you about finances?
We had a A LOT of conversations. My siblings and I were taught to spend, save, invest, and give. My parents did not grow up with wealth and, given the wealth they accumulated and continue to accumulate, I think they felt an obligation to engage me and my siblings in conversations so we had an appreciation and understanding for its source and how to responsibly spend. They helped me open my first credit card, savings account, etc. My entire life they have lived well within their means and I do feel sometimes there is lingering financial anxiety from their upbringing and a touch of imposter syndrome.
What was your first job and why did you get it?
In high school I babysat for kids in the neighborhood, but my first real job was waitressing in college. I got the job so I could have my own spending money for going out, shopping and spring break.
Did you worry about money growing up?
No. I grew up wealthy. There is no other way to describe it and I feel it is incredibly important to acknowledge and be transparent about that.
Do you worry about money now?
No. I do think about how expensive living in NYC is, buying a home, raising children and so on but I wouldn’t say I am worried.
At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?
Honestly, I still don’t think I am fully financially responsible. My parents pay for my cell phone and have helped me with expenses over the years. They are my financial safety net, as is S.
Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.
My dad gifted me a few mutual funds when I graduated college, worth about $20,000. The value today is closer to $37,000 (listed above). I don’t plan to sell. They also paid for the portion of my college that was not covered by scholarships. My siblings and I will certainly inherit money from my parents at some point in the future (both liquid and illiquid in the form of properties). I’ve actually done everything in my power to make sure they are aware of how to financially prepare for the future (long-term care insurance, disability insurance, etc.) and protect their estate. My parents are also funding a big portion of our wedding.
Platinum American Express SkyMiles: $350
Donations: ~$1,200
Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?
Yes and no. I was always very self-motivated in school and wanted to go to college, which my parents definitely wanted me to do. However, I know that if I had indicated I wanted to go a different route, they would have been incredibly supportive so long as I worked hard and put my all into it. They are two of the most amazing and supportive people in my life. My college was paid for by my parents as well as academic scholarships.
Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent(s)/guardian(s) educate you about finances?
We had a A LOT of conversations. My siblings and I were taught to spend, save, invest, and give. My parents did not grow up with wealth and, given the wealth they accumulated and continue to accumulate, I think they felt an obligation to engage me and my siblings in conversations so we had an appreciation and understanding for its source and how to responsibly spend. They helped me open my first credit card, savings account, etc. My entire life they have lived well within their means and I do feel sometimes there is lingering financial anxiety from their upbringing and a touch of imposter syndrome.
What was your first job and why did you get it?
In high school I babysat for kids in the neighborhood, but my first real job was waitressing in college. I got the job so I could have my own spending money for going out, shopping and spring break.
Did you worry about money growing up?
No. I grew up wealthy. There is no other way to describe it and I feel it is incredibly important to acknowledge and be transparent about that.
Do you worry about money now?
No. I do think about how expensive living in NYC is, buying a home, raising children and so on but I wouldn’t say I am worried.
At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?
Honestly, I still don’t think I am fully financially responsible. My parents pay for my cell phone and have helped me with expenses over the years. They are my financial safety net, as is S.
Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.
My dad gifted me a few mutual funds when I graduated college, worth about $20,000. The value today is closer to $37,000 (listed above). I don’t plan to sell. They also paid for the portion of my college that was not covered by scholarships. My siblings and I will certainly inherit money from my parents at some point in the future (both liquid and illiquid in the form of properties). I’ve actually done everything in my power to make sure they are aware of how to financially prepare for the future (long-term care insurance, disability insurance, etc.) and protect their estate. My parents are also funding a big portion of our wedding.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Day One: Monday
6:30 a.m. — I barely slept last night and ideally would have slept until 8 a.m. since I don’t need to be in the office until 9 a.m., but I have a delivery arriving before 7 a.m. Also, I’m meeting a younger coworker who reached out to learn about my job/get career advice (I always feel it is important to pay it forward, as that is what helped me land in my role today), so I have to be out the door by 7:45 a.m. My fiancé, S., also wakes up and gets ready for work.
7 a.m. — It usually takes me about 20 minutes to get ready before work. Routine includes brushing teeth, washing face with CeraVe cleanser and putting on CeraVe lotion — I have a very basic skincare routine after struggling with acne for years. I also put on light makeup, which includes Auric Glow Lust, Merit Beauty blush, Lancôme coverup and drugstore mascara. I put on black Zara trousers, a white Madewell short-sleeve blouse, a pair of Reformation ballet flats that I bought during Black Friday, and some Amazon earrings.
7:20 a.m. — Make a smoothie for breakfast (pineapple, banana, spinach, almond milk and honey) and my lunch for the day, which is always a bunch of random snacks (hummus, Mary’s Gone Crackers, blueberries, two Siete tortillas with chive cream cheese, and green apple with almond butter). Due to health conditions, I am gluten-free, dairy-free, and don’t drink alcohol or coffee. When I’m ready, I run to the subway. $2.90
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
8:15 a.m. — Arrive at the coffee shop near my office uptown and buy a tea for myself. I offer to grab the woman I’m meeting a coffee but she already bought herself one before I arrived. We spend most of the time talking about her interests and how she’s wanting to do something different at the bank and looking for some guidance as to how to get there. I am no expert but I try my best and offer to put her in contact with a few people who I think are also great resources. $4.63
9 a.m. — I make it to the office, put my lunch into the fridge and start working on some marketing/investment reports.
12 p.m. — Time flies at the office, especially on Monday, and suddenly it is lunchtime. I grab my lunch from the fridge, fill up my water bottle, and eat at my desk.
5:15 p.m. — I send a daily market recap email to finish the day and head home via the subway ($2.90). I text my mom to catch up. We are incredibly close and I talk to her pretty much every day (as well as my two sisters). I also make a quick pit stop when I get off the subway near my apartment to pick up a prescription at CVS ($12.50), which I will reimburse via my HSA. $15.40
5:45 p.m. — I get home, make dinner (ground turkey and a bunch of roasted veggies). S. gets home to me making a total mess of our kitchen. He grabbed Sweetgreen on the way home so I am just cooking for one and will cook enough for leftovers tomorrow night.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
7:30 p.m. — I take a quick shower and change into Eberjey PJs (I have a PJ obsession).
8:15 p.m. — S. and I watch TV for a while and discuss our weeks before brushing teeth and getting into bed. I read a Kristin Hannah book for about 45 minutes before falling asleep around 10 p.m.
Daily Total: $22.93
Day Two: Tuesday
7 a.m. — Wake up, brush my teeth, and wash my face. S. left at 6 a.m. for the gym so I have the apartment to myself. I change into workout clothes to do a quick Peloton class on my bike. Only 20 minutes but still worth it!
8 a.m. — I hop into the shower and finish my morning routine with CeraVe lotion and my makeup. Change into an Ulla Johnson dress I bought on The RealReal, tights, a pair of Anne Klein boots I bought on Poshmark and Amazon earrings. I am a big fan of resale!
8:25 a.m. — Quickly make a smoothie, pack up my work bag with my lunch and toss in a black sweater from H&M, then get on the subway. As I get to the subway, the express train is pulling up. As anyone who takes public transit in NYC knows, it is an awesome feeling when you time the subway perfectly. $2.90
9 a.m. — I get to the office, put lunch away and make a hibiscus tea in the café area of the office before working through emails. Chat with my mom via text during the day about some pending wedding planning items (I am getting married next April and in the depths of planning).
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
1:30 p.m. — I don’t get to lunch until much later in the day and it is a copycat of my lunch from yesterday. I also remember to order some vegan protein powder on Amazon. A few of my friends have been texting about an upcoming bachelorette for another friend (talking about outfits, dinner, etc.). I read all the texts and make a mental note to circle back. $18
5:15 p.m. — I head out and walk to Anthropologie to return a dress I ordered for a bridal shower that looked like a paper bag and was very poor quality, especially considering it was $350. I return the dress and browse around the store looking for outfit inspo and holiday presents for my two sisters (who are much trendier than me). I hop on the subway shortly after. $2.90
6 p.m. — I get home and make leftovers and listen to music before I have to hop on a call with S. and our wedding planner. S. takes the call from his office since he works later than I do. We talk about floral arrangements, band, photos, etc., and I leave the call feeling overwhelmed but incredibly grateful to have her help. I feel like weddings are a never-ending to-do list. I text my mom and sisters to give them a recap and they offer to help with any and everything.
7 p.m. — I shower off, do my nighttime routine, toss on one of S.’ oversized hoodies with grey Aritzia sweatpants, and head to the kitchen to prep overnight oats for breakfast tomorrow. I finally settle onto the couch and watch a Christmas movie. S. is at a movie premiere tonight with a friend so he won’t be back until much later. I realize I never got back to my friends and shoot them all a few texts and we discuss.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
9 p.m. — I change the sheets, toss in a load of laundry, and get into bed. I read my book for a while and start to doze off right as S. gets home around 10:15 p.m. He kisses me on the forehead but doesn’t get into bed until after I have fallen asleep.
Daily Total: $23.80
Day Three: Wednesday
7:15 a.m. — I wake up with the intention of working out but instead I lay in bed and read the rest of my book. I can’t complain. S. gets ready in the bathroom while I read and we swap once he is done.
8 a.m. — I finally get up and do my morning routine. I change into black Aritzia trousers from Poshmark, a brown Sézane sweater and black ballet flats I got from Banana Republic Factory, which I highly recommend. I also toss on an old Zara jacket I have had for years and grab my overnight oats, blueberries, and snacks but realize that it is not going to be enough for lunch, so I decide I will get a protein shake from Joe & The Juice later on. Straight to the subway. $2.90
9 a.m. — I get to the office, heat up oats, and add almond butter (the office has little packets we can take). I also make a tea.
12 p.m. — I see there is a buy-one, get-one for the Medspa I get my Botox at — basically, buy a $50 gift card and get a $50 gift card for free — so I buy. I figure it will get used at some point with the wedding approaching. I know some people are against Botox or cosmetic procedures but honestly, to each their own. This also reminds me to make an appointment for a HydraFacial in December before the holidays. I text my friend T. for a recommendation in the city. I don’t have a serious day-to-day skincare routine but I like to do facials and get Botox. $50
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
1:15 p.m. — I walk over to Joe & The Juice and order a protein smoothie and a small matcha latte with almond milk. Embarrassed to admit this costs me $27.17. I sit for a little longer at one of the coffee tables before heading back to the office. $27.17
5:30 p.m. — I end up staying a bit later today to finish some things up and will log in again at home. I have to stop by Zara to bring back some online returns. It adds about a 25-minute walk to my commute but it is really nice to get some additional fresh air. I get on the subway afterwards. $2.90
6:30 p.m. — I get home and do a 30-minute Peloton ride. While I am on the bike, S. gets home and starts cooking pesto pasta for dinner. Because we have very different diets, we cook most of our meals separately.
7 p.m. — While dinner is cooking, I prep overnight oats for work tomorrow and pack up my lunchbox with some other snacks.
8 p.m. — I log back into work to finish some emails and then S. and I cuddle on the couch and watch a new TV show called Cross. I am a sucker for crime thrillers.
10 p.m. — We brush teeth and get in bed. I mention we should go to a movie tomorrow. I look online and see there is a 7:45 p.m. showing and buy tickets for us both, signing up for the AMC membership because we do go a lot ($39.98 for the tickets and $15 for the yearly membership). Doze off shortly after. $54.98
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Daily Total: $137.95
Day Four: Thursday
8 a.m. — I wake up super late today and quickly do my usual routine. I change into a navy Sézane sweater, a flowered Loft blouse and navy Aritzia trousers. I wear a pair of Adidas Sambas S.’s mom and dad got me for my birthday and will change into a random pair of shoes under my desk at work. I grab my oats and lunch.
8:45 a.m. — I’ve been standing on the subway platform for 15 minutes already with no train and it keeps getting more and more crowded as it is prime commuter time. I text my coworkers to let them know I am running a few minutes late. $2.90
8:50 a.m. — The subway finally arrives and everyone crams on. A bunch of people don’t make it on because it is so crowded.
9 a.m. — I get off the subway and head to the office, which is only a short walk, so I am not too late. I go straight to heat up my oats and make tea.
12 p.m. — I want matcha so I head out to grab one. My group chat with my friends is popping off with everyone trying to coordinate being home for Thanksgiving and our annual Secret Santa. I start eating my lunch when I get back to the office and listen to various podcasts. $7.47
5 p.m. — I leave the office right at 5 p.m. and take the subway home. My plan is to do a quick workout on the bike and make dinner before I have to be at the movies. $2.90
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
7 p.m. — Everything finished and I am en route to meet S. at the movies. I bring some gluten-free crackers with me since I know S. is going to be snacking on popcorn etc. I call my mom on the way and she tells me about all the mother-of-the-bride dresses she has been trying and sends me a few pictures — she is so cute.
9 p.m. — The movie is kind of short but very good. We decide to walk home from the cinema, which is about 20 minutes. I text my little sister on the way home to ask how work is going, since I know she has been a bit stressed out.
10 p.m. — We get home and I wash my face and do my evening routine. I take magnesium tonight to help me sleep. I am working from home tomorrow, which is such a blessing after four days in the office.
Daily Total: $13.27
Day Five: Friday
8:15 a.m. — I wake up and lay in bed for a few minutes before getting up and doing my routine. Since I am working from home, I put on a Beyond Yoga set and a random sweatshirt.
9 a.m. — I log into work and drink a protein smoothie (banana, blueberries, protein powder, almond milk and kale) as I sort through my emails and join a few market calls.
12 p.m. — For lunch I make a taco bowl salad. While I eat lunch, I browse Goodreads for a new book recommendation and save a few to pick from. I also get an alert that I have to pay a bill for the doctor’s office, so I go online and pay it. $7.23
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
4 p.m. — My close friend from growing up, G., texts me asking if he can stop by (we are neighbors). I tell him I am finishing up my workday and to come by closer to 5 p.m.
5 p.m. — He arrives! We catch up (gossip) about everything and then he suggests we go out and get dinner. I was planning to cook at home but dinner sounds amazing. We agree to do dinner at 7:30 p.m., but both agree it will be hard to get into anywhere popular without a reservation at this time on a Friday. I text S. and say I am going out with G. S. texts me back that he is planning to meet his friends but is likely stuck in the office until 9-10 p.m. so he won’t make their dinner. I feel sad for him that work sometimes interrupts the fun moments.
6:30 p.m. — G. leaves to get ready and I mention I am doing a quick cycle class. He makes a comment that I don’t need to work out every day and I look great as is. There is a long moment of silence and I reply that I know and smile, even though it sends me spiraling. I used to obsess over working out and I think he gets worried sometimes that I am pushing myself too hard. When he leaves I take a moment to reflect on why I really want to work out — which is to decompress and not for any other reason. I do a low-impact 20-minute Peloton ride to clear my head and hop into the shower. I wear a pair of Frame denim jeans, Zara suede booties, a top from a boutique in Miami that I got earlier in the year and a bag I bought from Brandy Melville years ago. I throw a suede jacket on top of it.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
7:15 p.m. — We head to dinner and everywhere is packed. We finally settle on a random restaurant we have both probably passed 100 times over the years without going in. It ends up being pretty good but kind of expensive. $125
9:30 p.m. — I leave the restaurant and start walking back home — G. is going out with a bunch of his friends from college and honestly, I don’t feel like staying out late. S. texts me and says he is heading back shortly and I reply with a heart and say, “Can’t wait to see you!” He says he is really looking forward to spending the weekend together.
11:30 p.m. — We don’t get into bed until pretty late and S. tells me how proud he is of me for how I am handling my health conditions and balancing a new job. He also says he is so grateful for everything I have been doing for our wedding and I say I agree. S. helps a ton with wedding planning and has already planned the entire honeymoon. I go to bed feeling very grateful for our love, friendship, and partnership.
Daily Total: $132.23
Day Six: Saturday
9 a.m. — We sleep in and I lay in bed for a bit while S. gets up and gets us both coffee/tea from a local coffee shop and cooks us breakfast (bacon, eggs, gluten-free toast). I do my usual morning routine.
10:30 a.m. — We go to a Solidcore workout together and keep glancing over at each other the entire class with looks of pain. We bought these classes a bit ago and haven’t used them.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
11:50 a.m. — We head back to the apartment to shower and get ready for the day. We are meeting another couple to watch football at a local bar. I toss on Agolde jeans, a white T-shirt from Reformation and Sambas. I wear S.’ jacket because I think it looks cool/oversized, but really I look totally stupid. By the time I realize how giant it is, we are already out the door.
3 p.m. — We hang out at the bar for a very long time and I have a few too many… Diet Cokes. S. pays for lunch/drinks at the bar. We depart to go for a walk and head back to our apartment to relax before dinner with a big group of our friends.
5:30 p.m. — I change into “going out” clothes, which is dark Levi’s jeans, a tank top and a leather jacket I bought off eBay for $25. If you ever need a good jacket: eBay.
6:30 p.m. — We get to the restaurant and all head to sit down. There’s 10 of us and it is so nice to be able to catch up all together. I put the entire meal on my card — everyone will venmo me when I get around to requesting people in a few days. It ends up being $135/person. $135
8:30 p.m. — Once dinner is over, we head to a local bar to continue hanging. I order a seltzer with lemon. We all stay out until about 10:30 p.m. before we head home to go to bed. I text my mom about the evening and she asks how everyone is doing, since she knows them all!
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
11:30 p.m. — Shower, get into bed, and cuddle. I also make a sleepy time tea to drink before bed. One thing I have recently come to love is no hangovers after going out.
Daily Total: $135
Day Seven: Sunday
10 a.m. — I love a good sleep-in. S. is already up making us breakfast (eggs, bacon, fruit and gluten-free toast) and went out to get morning beverages.
11 a.m. — My sisters start texting about getting lunch all together; more specifically, burgers. Yum. I suggest we meet at a place near me for smash burgers at 12:30 p.m.
12:25 p.m. — I start walking to meet my sisters and we catch up on everything — a new job, travel to Europe, boys, the wedding, and when we are planning to go home for Thanksgiving. I sadly have to be in the office on Monday/Tuesday of Thanksgiving week while they are both going home Sunday. I am very jealous. Lunch is $40 a person (my sister pays and I venmo her afterwards). $40
2 p.m. — I meet a friend, T., for a walk and we catch up on her recent travels. She also asks me how wedding planning is going (she is already married) and I say it is going… She laughs.
4 p.m. — I get home from my walk with T. and do some internet shopping. There is a set from this brand called CouCou that I have really been wanting. I shouldn’t spend the money but I do anyway. I also save a few different bridal items and bridesmaid gifts to see if they go on sale for Black Friday next week. Fingers crossed! $216
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
6 p.m. — I hit the grocery store to buy a few things (dinner Monday, lunch Monday and Tuesday) since I am headed home on Tuesday evening. $30
8 p.m. — I do my evening routine and get into bed incredibly early. While I am scrolling on my phone I save down a gift for S.’ birthday. I am going to see if it goes on sale for Black Friday next week so make a note to check.
Daily Total: $286
Money Diaries are meant to reflect an individual’s experience and do not necessarily reflect Refinery29’s point of view. Refinery29 in no way encourages illegal activity or harmful behavior.
The first step to getting your financial life in order is tracking what you spend — to try on your own, check out our guide to managing your money every day. For more Money Diaries, click here.
Do you have a Money Diary you’d like to share? Submit it with us here.
Have questions about how to submit or our publishing process? Read our Money Diaries FAQ doc here or email us here.
The first step to getting your financial life in order is tracking what you spend — to try on your own, check out our guide to managing your money every day. For more Money Diaries, click here.
Do you have a Money Diary you’d like to share? Submit it with us here.
Have questions about how to submit or our publishing process? Read our Money Diaries FAQ doc here or email us here.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT