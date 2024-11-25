Welcome to Money Diaries where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We’re asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we’re tracking every last dollar.
Today: a senior engagement strategist who makes $87,000 per year and who spends some of her money this week on signing up for her first marathon.
Occupation: Senior engagement strategist
Industry: Pharma advertising
Age: 25
Location: Chicago
Salary: $87,000
Assets: Checking: $2,500; savings (high yield): $16,392; Roth IRA: $11,659; rollover IRA: $8,943; 401(k) through employer: $7,461; investments: $9,728.
Debt: $8,116 in student loans.
Paycheck amount (2x/month): $2,395 + an additional ~$200 per month from babysitting and dog walking.
Pronouns: She/her
Monthly Expenses
Housing costs: $1,400 (I split a one-bedroom with my boyfriend, M.).
Utilities and wi-fi: ~$50
Gym membership: $130 (I get a discount through my friend who works at the gym I go to).
Investments: $300 (taken out of my account by my financial advisor who manages my investments).
Apple Music, iCloud storage and Google Photos: $18
Renter’s insurance: $10
Netflix: $8 (split with M.).
NYT: $4
Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?
Although it was more assumed than explicitly expected, my sisters and I were always likely to attend college. I never felt pressured into it by my parents as a requirement for success. Instead, they encouraged me to experience the social aspects of college and the valuable life lessons that come with it. The pressure, I’d say, came more from the community I grew up in and the school I attended, where most students went to a four-year college after graduation. As the firstborn, my parents and I were navigating the college process together and they didn’t know what to expect in terms of applications, housing, or the other logistics. It was a learning experience for all of us, and at times I felt a little lost after high school. But since most of my friends were doing the same thing, it felt like the normal path to follow. I chose an in-state university because I loved the campus, and the fact that it was a Big 10 school appealed to me. Additionally, attending an in-state school was more affordable for me and my family. I’m thankful that my parents supported me by covering my housing costs, sorority dues, and occasional groceries throughout college. I wasn’t given their credit card for spending money — any extra cash came from part-time jobs or savings from summer work. I graduated with about $22,000 in student loan debt, which didn’t worry me too much, since many of my friends had similar debt. A few of us lived at home for a year to save money and pay off loans, and I’m so glad I did the same.
Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent(s)/guardian(s) educate you about finances?
Growing up in a middle-class family with my dad as the primary breadwinner, my sisters and I were taught that money doesn’t buy happiness. My parents did a great job shielding us from financial worries, even when times were tight. I have some memories from the recession when there was a possibility we might need to downsize our house for a few years, but that never ended up happening. We weren’t given everything we wanted but my dad would hand us a $20 bill when we went to the mall or the movies with friends on the weekends. One thing I wish we had been taught is the importance of saving a portion of each paycheck, no matter how small. I think learning that earlier could have helped me in high school and college, and it’s something I prioritize now in my mid 20s.
What was your first job and why did you get it?
My first “official” job, aside from babysitting or helping my dad at the office, was working as a barista at Caribou Coffee (the Starbucks of Minnesota) when I was 17. My main motivation, apart from wanting some spending money in high school, was that my dad promised I could get a debit card once I had a real job. I worked during the summer and a few times a week during the school year. I had to start at 5 a.m. on Saturday mornings, which wasn’t too bad, but I’m definitely grateful I don’t have to do that anymore! Through that experience, I learned the value of customer service and how it teaches you patience — something I’ve carried with me as a customer ever since.
Did you worry about money growing up?
When I was younger I would overhear my parents argue about money, but they never put that financial pressure on my sisters or me, for which I’m very grateful. We were never denied the things that made us happy. Each of us played multiple sports, spent lots of time doing activities and camps with friends, and always had plenty of moral support from our parents throughout childhood. I never truly worried about money until college, when I began to wonder how I was going to afford the life I wanted after graduation.
Do you worry about money now?
Yes and no. I think about money all the time but I don’t necessarily worry about affording rent or meeting my basic needs. I currently save and invest about 20% of my take-home pay and constantly push myself to find new ways to cut back on spending, especially now that I’ve moved in with my boyfriend, M., and we split groceries, gas and other apartment expenses. I also track everything I spend using Deborah Ho’s free expense and income tracker on Google. I prioritize spending money on experiences and travel rather than material items. But don’t get me wrong — I still love treating myself to a new pair of shoes and clothes when I feel it’s needed.
At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?
After graduating from college I became financially responsible for myself, aside from living at home during my first year post-grad. Since moving out, I’ve paid for everything on my own, except for my health insurance and phone bill, which will soon change once I turn 26 and my youngest sister graduates from college. My financial safety net is my high-yield savings account, and I’m confident my dad would help with a few bills if I were ever laid off. However, with my parents separated and soon going through a divorce, the option to live at home is no longer available.
Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.
No.
Day One: Sunday
10 a.m. — Sundays are my day to sleep in and especially so today, after hosting guests at our apartment on Friday night. I start the day with a homemade oat milk latte, courtesy of our Nespresso machine, which gives me the boost I need to deep-clean our apartment.
12 p.m. — My boyfriend, M., and I head to a different neighborhood, finding free parking (win!), to meet friends at a sports bar to watch the Vikings vs Packers game. The atmosphere is great, especially since the Vikings are winning. I skip the drinks and opt for shrimp tacos instead. After M. covers the bill, I venmo him $25 for my meal. $25
5 p.m. — I walk over to the gym for a 60-minute heated flow class and bump into two friends there. Afterwards, I swing by Trader Joe’s for groceries. $52.94 (my half).
5:30 p.m. — I take the bus home since I chose to go to the TJ’s further away from my apartment. $2.25
7 p.m. — After making dinner with M., we settle on the couch for Sunday night football. I also browse online for an engagement gift for my friend R., who just got engaged, and end up ordering a beautiful mini Venus et Fleur white rose for her. $56
9 p.m. — The football game turns dull so we switch to The Office and eat some Trader Joe’s dark chocolate peanut butter cups for dessert, our favorite!
Daily Total: $136.19
Day Two: Monday
8:30 a.m. — I start my workday with a series of meetings. Breakfast is my go-to peanut butter and honey toast with a coffee. I’m trying to avoid drinking coffee on an empty stomach by waiting an hour and a half after waking up.
12 p.m. — Lunchtime rolls around and I’m on the hunt for a birthday gift for my high school friend N., who just moved into her first post-grad apartment. I order her two blue Le Creuset mugs. $36.46
4:30 p.m. — I meet up with my friend S. at Studio Three for a heated strength yoga class. I’m listed as her “significant other”, which means a discounted membership!
5:45 p.m. — M. and I meet at CVS to get our flu shots. I’m not a fan of needles but it’s necessary this season. We’ll be back soon for our COVID-19 boosters.
7:15 p.m. — After dinner and a shower, I FaceTime three of my friends (two in Chicago, one in D.C.) to catch up and discuss a possible overseas trip next spring or summer. We’re all planners, and I love it!
Daily Total: $36.46
Day Three: Tuesday
6:30 a.m. — I wake up early for a quick three-mile run with my friend B. We ran a half marathon together in May and go on short runs a few times a month. The lakefront trail is full of energy with runners, walkers, and cyclists.
8 a.m. — Back home, I’m hungrier than usual and whip up scrambled eggs and homemade pancakes with whole wheat flour, an egg, and a banana.
1 p.m. — I use my lunch break to run over and let out a dog in my old building. His owner pays me $15 per visit and I usually make $30-$45 a week from this side gig, which covers groceries or other little expenses.
6 p.m. — I make a “Marry Me” chicken orzo recipe for dinner, and afterwards M. and I take a late-evening walk by the lake.
8 p.m. — I sign up for the 2025 Grandma’s Marathon in Duluth, MN, which costs $140. After running two half marathons, I’m ready to tackle a full marathon, and I’ve heard amazing things about this race. Growing up, my family would visit Duluth and I remember seeing the iconic finish line in Canal Park. $140
Daily Total: $140
Day Four: Wednesday
8:30 a.m. — I text my friends and family that I officially signed up for a marathon — time to hold myself accountable!
12 p.m. — I order a descaling kit for our Nespresso machine from Amazon. $8.37
1 p.m. — Another visit to let out my neighbor’s dog (I’m paid $15 for this). It’s gorgeous outside and I’m soaking up every bit of sunshine before winter arrives.
4:30 p.m. — I hit up Studio Three for a quick workout. I rely on these group fitness classes to push me through the week.
7 p.m. — I join my monthly book club on a friend’s apartment rooftop. I bring brownies from TJ’s. We discuss I Must Betray You by Ruta Sepetys. It was fascinating to learn about Romania’s communist era. Next month’s book is Good Morning, Monster, which I’ve already read, so no need to buy or rent anything. $2.99
Daily Total: $11.36
Day Five: Thursday
6 a.m. — I wake up early to meet my friend R. at the lake for an early morning walk, and we catch the sunrise. We grab coffee and a pastry at a cute cafe we’ve been wanting to try. $10.73
11 a.m. — Lunch is half of a Trader Joe’s salad kit, specifically the Mediterranean Style, which I’ve been loving lately. $3.99
5 p.m. — I take a walk with my friend N. and the dog she’s dog-sitting. We stroll through Lincoln Park, admiring the beautifully decorated homes.
6 p.m. — I stop by Target to grab some razors, a toothbrush and Italian seasoning. $13.86
7:30 p.m. — Dinner is chicken meatballs with orzo and spinach, using similar ingredients as the earlier chicken dish. $6.45 (my share).
Daily Total: $35.03
Day Six: Friday
9 a.m. — My younger cousin, who’s at Northeastern, reaches out to ask if I’d like to donate to his philanthropy, raising money for non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in honor of our late grandpa. M. and I each contribute $25. $25
12 p.m. — I take a quick walk to enjoy the 70-degree weather in Chicago.
5 p.m. — I finish off some leftovers before getting ready for the night.
6 p.m. — I head to my friend’s apartment for a charcuterie board and to pregame the wine fest we’re attending. She got some new fall decorations from Home Goods and some fun cheeses and snacks. We split an Uber between the four of us. $4.67
8 p.m. — A group of us spend the evening at an outdoor wine fest we bought $40 tickets for weeks ago, sampling red and white wines. There are vendors selling jewelry and crafts, which is tempting, given our tipsy state.
10:45 p.m. — I split an Uber home with two friends, another handy feature for getting home safely. $5.65
Daily Total: $35.32
Day Seven: Saturday
5 a.m. — I wake up several times in the night, feeling sick from too much wine. Thankfully, M. fell asleep on the couch, so I have the bed to myself.
10 a.m. — Still not feeling great, I call Studio Three to cancel my class, and they kindly waive the $15 fee.
11 a.m. — I meet up with my friend and drop off my Ugg blanket at the dry cleaners after getting sick on it last night. $36.95
11:30 a.m. — The only thing I can stomach is a plain bagel so I grab one at a nearby cafe. The weather is lovely, and we sit outside on the patio. $3.84
1:30 p.m. — Fresh air helps my hangover and we wander around Apple Fest for a bit. We stop by an apothecary, where I buy M. some exfoliating face wash he’s been wanting. $9.98
6 p.m. — After driving home, we clean up and head out for dinner. We end up at Small Cheval for burgers on their patio. We run into two friends who had the same idea and start chatting about their new fries, which we don’t love. I venmo M. $19 for my share. $19
9 p.m. — We catch the second half of the MN vs USC football game on TV. We are both from Minnesota and love watching sports together. They pull off an exciting last-minute win!
11 p.m. — Exhausted, we call it a night, still recovering from last night’s activities.
Daily Total: $69.77
The Breakdown
Weekly Total $$ Spent: $464.13
Food & Drink: $124.94
Entertainment: $0
Home & Health: $22.23
Clothes & Beauty $9.98
Transportation $12.57
Other $294.41
