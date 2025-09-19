Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Absolutely. My mom has a master’s and MBA. My dad has a PhD and MBA. They started investing in a 529 when I was in elementary school, and it paid for my expensive Ivy League college. I also completed an online master’s in statistics through my state school, which my company reimbursed me $2,984 for (about a fifth of the cost).



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent(s) educate you about finances?

As I’ve grown older, we’re having more conversations about money. My maternal grandfather passed last year and it unearthed a lot of trauma on my mom’s side. My mom has been the one caring for my grandparents, both financially and in terms of managing their medical appointments, shopping for groceries, and even ordering an electric stair lift after my grandma had a fall. It was incredibly painful watching my aunts call my mom selfish for wanting to stop life-prolonging measures for my grandpa, something his care team advocated for, too. I spent many nights trying to comfort him as he choked on mucus, translating to Chinese whatever the nurses were doing to him, just in case he could hear. Now that grandpa has passed, the sisterly conversations have turned towards who will manage and pay for my grandma’s care.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

I was a peer tutor in sixth grade, making $1.50 an hour. It kickstarted a side job in peer tutoring, and I’ve logged more than 1000 hours since then.



Did you worry about money growing up?

Yes, during the Great Recession. My mom lost her job and had to accept a much lower-paying position. My dad also lost his job and moved to Maryland for two years for a new job. Their family business (in an industry unrelated to their day jobs) was in trouble. My dad started the family business to support his younger brothers, and my mom was roped in to do accounting and taxes. It was so stressful for them. I remember crying under the covers during their shouting matches at night, wondering if I was the thing trapping them together.



Do you worry about money now?

No, but I am more conscious than ever about how I spend it. Federal funding cuts hit a lot of things I care about, and donating makes me feel less powerless. I started an annual budget line item for charity and will budget $12,000 this year, mostly for California wildfire relief, Hurricane Helene recovery, and food banks. I also pick an environmental organization every month. Last month was the Mojave Desert Land Trust because Outside featured their conservation work for desert tortoises. My company matched $1,040. I’m investigating a donor-advised fund.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

At 26, when I got off my mom’s health insurance and got a job with benefits. I’d previously worked jobs without benefits, and I need health insurance to cover my expensive medication for an autoimmune disease. I know I can rely on my parents, but watching them stress over my grandparents made me want them to rely on me too.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

Yes. My parents paid for college. My mom also sent me $650 a month to cover rent when I was an unpaid research assistant and later, a full-time master’s student. Shortly after my grandpa passed, my grandma gave me $600 cash and two carefully handwritten notes, one in English and one in Chinese. She said it was a future wedding gift from her and grandpa. I cried.