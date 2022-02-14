Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

College was an unspoken expectation in my family, so I never considered not going. My parents are divorced and agreed to each pay a third, leaving me to pay the remaining third of my total expenses (tuition, room, board, etc.). I worked multiple jobs throughout my time at school to make my third. I'm extremely grateful my parents were able to help out and set me up to graduate debt-free. I'm currently in grad school part-time, but my company is helping pay about ~70% of tuition, which is awesome. I just have to stay in this job for two years after I graduate.