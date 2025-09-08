Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Yes, there was an expectation for me to go to college after high school! Both of my parents are college graduates and decided to raise their kids in a neighborhood in New Jersey that specifically had a great public school system. About 94% of my graduating class pursued higher education and went to college after graduation, so it was very much the norm and encouraged (or even pushed on us).



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent(s) educate you about finances?

My parents had me when they were in their late teens/early twenties, so growing up, money was scarce. I saw a lot of fear around money and understood that we were not working with much while my parents were starting out. However, as I’ve grown, they have also managed to climb up the ladder in terms of class and are now pretty comfortably upper-middle class. It’s been interesting watching them shift to a more secure place and now there is less fear around finances. I was always encouraged to have a savings account and have been working in some capacity since I was very young (house-sitting, babysitting, camp counseling) starting around 10 years old.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

My first job that was “official” was a cashier at a grocery store. I got it because I went to every store in the neighborhood with my résumé and contact information, shook the manager’s hand, and asked for a job. They were the first to call me back; I started when I was 16.



Did you worry about money growing up?

Yes, all the time. My biggest fear was that my parents wouldn’t let me go through a four-year college experience and that we wouldn’t have enough money to cover the cost of my education. It was extremely important to me to go to college as a young person and I also deeply desired the independence of being out of my family’s house and on my own. I saved a lot of my own money before starting school and ultimately was able to afford to go to a four-year state university.



Do you worry about money now?

Yes, I am very worried about money — but with a grain of salt. I am lucky enough that I always have a place to go to if things do not work out (for example, I’ve had a sublet situation fall through which forced me to move back with my parents for a short period of time). However, I do not want to do that again. I truly want to be independent and self-sufficient. However, that also means being aware of my finances and on top of things at work, since my bills fall on me. It can be stressful but also very rewarding to take on that level of responsibility. I have also started freelancing as a second source of income, which has been a very enjoyable side project!



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

I do not have a trust fund or financial safety net that exists in a bank account, but I do have a very loving family who are supportive of me and I know that I can turn to them should disaster strike. I became financially responsible for myself when I was 22 and moved out of my parents’ house to an apartment.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

When I signed my first lease, my dad was a guarantor and paid $400 of the $3,000 rent at the time, and he did that for about a year and a half as I was starting out on my own. Now, I am fully responsible for my expenses and rent. I do not receive passive income or inherited income.