10:30 a.m. — Scratch that. I only work for about 20 minutes and then feel restless. So, I get up, do my usual 20-minute workout focusing on triceps and core today, and then take a shower. I do a couple of Spanish lessons on Duolingo while my hair dries, and then decide to procrastinate a bit more by cooking up some pasta and marinara sauce. Just as I finish eating, the carpet installers call to say they're on their way. I scramble to do the dishes, then grab my laptop and the cat on her leash and head outside.



1:30 p.m. — As the installers work inside, I hang out in the yard. I grade a couple of assignments while the cat sniffs the plants and relaxes in the sun. Eventually, the carpet is installed and we go back inside. It looks so good!



3:30 p.m. — I finally decide to get back to grading and I work for an hour straight. This is the most focused I've been all day. I snack on almonds while I work. When the mail is delivered, I run to the porch and grab my clothing rental box. I try on every single item — a pair of jeans, quilted shorts, a short-sleeved V-neck sweater, a cream sweater with a quarter zip, a long, thin cashmere cardigan, and a white linen tank top. Everything fits perfectly and matches my aesthetic. I text my friend to update her, then put on my favorite combination and hang up the rest.



4:30 p.m. — J. comes home and loves the new carpet just as much as I do. We decide to go buy the TV we've been planning to put upstairs. We take a quick trip to Best Buy and buy a 55” Roku TV. We decided on this one because the size is what we measured for and it's the cheapest one they have in stock. Every single TV they have is an upgrade from the TV that we bought 10 years ago, so we feel luxurious buying this one. $360



8 p.m. — J. installs the TV while I call my mom to wish her a happy birthday. Then, he makes dal and I make rice, and we eat the meal together at the table. As J. does the dishes, I jump on my computer to transfer $360 for the TV from our account to our credit card. I update our “apartment spending” spreadsheet, too. (We paid for the carpet last month when we ordered it.) We decide to have a pajama party upstairs on our new carpet. We don't have furniture up there yet, so we spread out a ton of blankets and pillows, bring up a couple of beers, and watch Scary Movie on our new TV. The cat sits next to us on the carpet, and I swear she watches the screen, too. We head to bed after the movie, around 10:30.



Daily Total: $360