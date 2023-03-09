Chrishell Stause Always Splurges On This One Hair Product

Welcome to 29 Beauty Questions With…, where we grill the coolest celebrities, influencers, and personalities on the ins and outs of their beauty routines.
Chrishell Stause is a luxury real estate agent, actress, and star of the Netflix series Selling Sunset. Over the course of the show's five seasons, audiences have become deeply invested in Stause’s rollercoaster journey, both personally (as in her relationships with ex-husband Justin Hartley, her boss Jason Oppenheim, and now musician G Flip) and professionally. (Her rivalry with former castmate Christine Quinn, for example, was a central plot to Selling Sunset.) Her signature beauty style is a crucial part of what makes her so compelling on screen — think natural-but-better Hollywood glamour with plenty of fluffy lashes, super glossy lips, and beachy waves.
Advertisement
Here, Stause answers 29 of our most burning questions about her beauty routine and divulges the best beauty advice she has ever received, plus exactly what it takes to achieve her enviable hair.
The following interview was told to Amanda Mitchell and has been edited for length and clarity.
1. What is the first thing you do in the morning?
“Make a coffee ASAP.”
2. What’s your morning skin-care routine?
“I wash my face with Dermalogica Resurfacing Cleanser and put on the Tatcha Dewy Serum and Dewy Skin Cream to moisturize. Sometimes I put on some eye patches if I'm really tired and hope it helps wake me up.”
3. Do you have a favorite facial sunscreen? Which one?
shop 5 products
4. Are you a shower or bath person?
“It really depends on what I have going on that day. I like to take baths sometimes at night, but usually will shower earlier in the day or after a midday workout. Every day is different!”
5. What's your favorite complexion product?
“I love Laura Mercier Flawless Fusion Foundation. I've used NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer forever and it’s still a favorite, but Laura Mercier Flawless Fusion Concealer is also great.”
6. Do you have a go-to lip combo?
“I switch up lip products, but my go-to is Laura Mercier Hazelnut Tea liner. I use the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask at night before I go to bed and throughout the day if I need hydration or to add a little shine and gloss on top of a lip color. Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb is also a fave.”
Advertisement
shop 6 products
7. What's your brow routine?
“I hate the feeling of wax in my brows and then powder gets stuck to them. So I only like a light powder, and I usually just use a brown eyeshadow.”
8. You have 5 minutes to do your makeup — what are you using?
“Foundation, blush, super quick eyeliner, mascara, and throw on a lip. I finish with innisfree Dewy Glow Mist to add some brightness and glow to the face.”
9. What is your favorite makeup product that costs less than $20?
10. What’s the most you’ve ever spent on a beauty product?
“An electric at-home face workout contraption wand that I never ended up using — I regret that purchase.”
11. What part of your beauty routine makes you feel most confident?
“I really like having a spray tan because it makes me feel more confident without makeup and makes makeup application easier.”
12. What's your wash day hair routine?
“I start my shower shampooing my hair so I can let the hair mask sit on my hair for the rest of the time. I take my hair masks seriously, and splurge in this category — Gisou and Shu Uemura make great ones.”
13. How do you style your hair at home?
“Right now I'm filming Selling Sunset throughout the week, so I let my styled hair do its own thing on days I'm not filming. Luckily, I don't have to do much, because it's still looking good from the day before. If I'm not going to have my hair styled, then I'll use a large barrel curling iron or hair waver to add some volume, then Amika Un.Done Volume and Matte Texture Spray or Color Wow Root Lift Spray to finish.”
Advertisement
shop 5 products
14. What are your favorite at-home beauty devices?
“A new goal is to figure out how to do my own dip powder nails because it’s such a hassle finding the time to go sometimes.”
15. What's your body product of choice?
“I love Josie Maran Whipped Argan Oil and Fenty Skin Butta Drop Whipped Oil Body Cream. To add a nice tan, I like to use St. Tropez Self Tan Body Mousse and Fenty Body Lava Luminizer for a beautiful shimmer to the skin.”
16. Tell us about your signature scent.
“I've been wearing Valentino Donna Born in Roma Eau de Parfum for years and love it, but recently have switched it up with Delina by Pafums De Marly.”
shop 6 products
17. Do you have a go-to nail polish color or nail art design?
“OPI Mod About You is my go-to light pink, but I also like Essie Sugar Daddy with white chrome on top.”
18. What’s your evening skin-care routine like?
“I’m normally tired at night, so I like using NuFace face wipes because they have a soft side and a scrubby side and it’s fast and convenient. I like Laneige Water Sleeping Mask at night for added moisture.”
19. Where is your favorite place to find beauty inspiration?
“TikTok is a treasure trove of fun beauty inspo.”
20. What beauty treatments do you do — and where?
“I've been to Dr. Diamond for the Diamond Facial. It makes the skin rough for a couple days after, but the results are great. It helps with skin cell turnover and rejuvenates the face, making it super smooth. I get Botox every 5 months, and I'm about to try Emface, which I’ve heard a lot about. It uses electric currents to stimulate the muscles.”
Advertisement
21. How much do you think you spend on beauty a month?
“Yikes! I’m not sure, but maybe it’s best I don’t know?”
22. What's the best beauty treatment you’ve ever gotten?
“My sister Shonda has a spa in St. Louis, SkinSpa, and she always pampers me when I go visit — nothing better than pampering from your big sis.”
23. What's the best beauty advice you’ve ever received?
“My mom would always say that being mean makes you ugly.”
24. What's the worst beauty advice you’ve ever received?
25. What's your biggest beauty regret?
26. What's your favorite beauty hack?
“I cut my strip eyelashes in half and put that on the end of the lash for a little lift, and then I have the other half to use later.”
27. Which makeup products can we find in your bag?
“I use Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish Setting Powder and the brand makes the cutest travel-size version, so I always have one in my bag for touch-ups on the go, along with a mini Fenty Gloss Bomb.”
28. Who is your beauty icon?
“Zendaya.”
29. Whose celeb beauty routine are you curious about?
“Beyoncé.”
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by us. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, we may earn a commission.