Winding down after a long day at work is a time-honored tradition. But one scroll through our editors' favorite de-stressing buys will show you that no two people relax the same way. For some, it's a soothing bath, for others, it's very satisfying hair removal. My fellow R29 editors and I are no strangers to buying ourselves a little treat, and in the line of duty, we've sampled our fair share of tools that help us make time for ourselves after work. Whether it's a fancy diffuser, a soothing shower gel, or high-tech headphones, these are the products real-life writers and fully employed editors use to give themselves a little self-care action after their 9-to-5 workday. If you, also, would like to treat yourself and have been looking for some inspiration for de-stressing after a long work day...these are it, and we couldn't recommend them enough.
"Investing in an air diffuser was the best decision of my life. It helps circulate the air with moisture, and the soothing scents calm my nerves after a long stressful day. Depending on my mood, I like adding either a few drops of Yuzu or Good Night and snuggling into bed with a face mask and my favorite book. Having the scent linger in the air and the calm gurgle of the air diffuser next to me makes me feel like I've been transported to a spa. If you're someone who never stops thinking and planning like me, you'll appreciate any sort of aromatherapy." —Vivien Lee, Affiliate Fashion Writer
"Not sure about you, but I've always been the girl who loves beauty treatments — whether it's tweezing my eyebrows, waxing my armpits at home, or getting to do it on someone else, I enjoy it all. There's something about it being a meditation in the form of a ritual for me that makes it soothing. Lumi is naturally the next step in my beauty treatment journey. This de-stressing ritual at the end of the night consists of showering and shaving to prepare, using the Lumi, and then going to bed. The most satisfying part is seeing my hair become thinner where I use it." — Becca Sax, Affiliate Coordinator
"So, one of my post-work de-stressors is showering — especially come summertime. When I go into the office I commute on the subway, when I work from home sometimes I simply forget to get dressed. And Dedcool's delectable body wash has made my showers all the more majestic. What it lacks in a huge lather it makes up for in potent, luxurious aromas that linger on my skin for hours. As I write this, I'm already looking forward to hopping in the shower as soon as I get home." — Alexandra Polk, Affiliate Lifestyle Writer
"Whenever I've had A Day (which currently feels like any that ends in a Y), I end up changing into these Richer Poorer sweats as soon as I'm offline. It's a physical signifier that the work day is over even if my location — the kitchen island in my studio apartment — has not changed since 9 am. I have the espresso brown in the crewneck and matching joggers, and it's the comfiest, softest lounging set I own. It's soft and fleece-y, but also lightweight enough so I don't ever feel sweaty or claustrophobic. I'd recommend sizing up one size for the oversized feel." — Megan Decker, Beauty Editor
"If I'm not completely wiped out from a stressful work day, I like going to the gym to release my tension and boost my mood. After an intense workout, I use this handheld massage gun to rub out any knots or tight muscles (from hunching over my laptop all day and from exercising). This little gadget is awesome for that. Plus, it has eight speed intensities and four head attachments to perfectly tailor to the muscle groups I'm trying to soothe." — Victoria Montalti, Associate Affiliate Writer
"Sometimes, after a long day of existential dread, all I want to do is sit in my bedroom and ponder the complexities of life and how I got here. Or just watch garbage TV in bed. On those occasions, I like to illuminate my room with this adorable moon lamp. It lets off a soft glow (in 16 colors and varying intensities) that I find very soothing when I'm trying to wind down and it works well as a nightlight, too. It comes with a plug, but it also holds a charge long enough to stay all night without it, too." — Sarah Crow, Affiliate Director
"I am a former choir kid, singing is my predominant stress release (no, for real, it boosts oxytocin and anxiety-reducing endorphins, and is therapist-recommended). But in my adult life, there haven't been that many opportunities to do so, except for driving in the car. So, when I moved to NYC and was suddenly without my singable commute (I refuse to be that person on the subway), I needed a new jam spot. With the help of a waterproof Bluetooth speaker from Amazon, I've managed to find a new spot to sing my heart out: the shower. (It's a cliche for a reason!) This particular speaker is only $15, and it cranks up pretty loudly, so you can hear it well over the noise of your shower. It also comes with a little suction cup so you can stick it up next to your razor on the shower tile, too. You can pause your song-fest to answer your phone if you need, but I recommend putting your phone on DND so you can get the full de-stressing experience." — Charlotte Lewis, Sexual Health & Wellness Writer
"After work, I'm either heading to a Corepower Yoga Sculpt class or going for a walk if I'm feeling extra stressed. I'm usually working from home, so getting out of my apartment is a must. I've had these Microsoft headphones for about a year and they're my go-to pair any time I leave the house. To be honest, I was hesitant about over-the-ear headphones for a while and was loyal to my AirPods, but not having to shove something in my ear is actually a game-changer. They're noise canceling as well, but you can adjust how much sound you want to block out so you're not entirely cut off from the outside world — which is valuable, especially when I'm walking alone!" — Elizabeth Gulino, Senior Writer
"I saw these gummies in a TikTok meme account for 'corporate sad girlies starter packs' and bought them as a joke, but they have actually proved to be pretty effective. I love sweet things that are purportedly good for you, and with ingredients like Gamma-Aminobutyric Acid (GABA), lemon balm, and L-theanine, these gummies have been my go-to for chasing away the bad vibes. I can't vouch for the calming effect of its contents on my brain on a scientific level, but chewing on them has been helpful when my brain goes into overdrive. I find candy to be a soothing treat, anyway." — Venus Wong, Senior Affiliate Writer
"I try to take a night every day around 6 to break up the work day and after work. In the summer, it's super bright out so I love to use eye masks to help block out the sun and get a better sleep. The silk eye mask and deep sleep pillow spray from Drowsy help me sleep like a baby after a stressful day at work." — Alexis Jackson, R29 Unbothered Deputy Director Social
"After a long day of work, I like to distract myself with hours of TikTok, ordering UberEats, and playing with some slime. My collection of sensory-heaven-in-a-jar is slowly growing, but Sloomo Institute's Something Blue is my ride-or-die slime. I'm obsessed with everything from its super crunchy texture and soothing wave-like sound to the spearmint/eucalyptus/apple scent that I literally cannot get enough of." — Mercedes Viera, Associate Deals Writer
"Thankfully, Thisworks is an aptly named brand. I deemed its Deep Sleep Pillow Spray 'modern-day fairy dust' in a past review and I stand by it. When I spray it on my pillow I genuinely feel more relaxed, placebo effect or otherwise. I highly recommend a few spritzes on your bed if you're staying in for the night after work." — Alexandra Polk, Affiliate Lifestyle Writer
"Sometimes you just need to feel the luxury of spritzing your face with French canned spring water." — Kate Spencer, Senior Affiliate Strategist
"Have y'all ever had those little cool towels at the end of a dinner or beginning/end of a flight — sooo refreshing right?! Now imagine that every day after work. That is what I get with my Cooling Gua Sha every evening after work. I love Beauty Pie's cooling take on the gua sha, it adds that extra oomph when I don't have long to pop it in the freezer." — Becca Sax, Affiliate Coordinator
"I've never been a humidifier girlie (for literally no reason) but now that I've got my hands on this one, I'm obsessed. It's pretty enough to leave out on my desk for the world — aka my roommate — to see, and I switch it on at night while I'm watching Netflix to make my dry room feel more like a spa. It can run for 8, 12, 16, or 24 hours, meaning that I can have my space feeling tranquil for an extended period of time, and I feel well-prepared for the allergy season that's already full steam ahead. I have a Vitruvi diffuser that I love, too, so this brand just knows what it's doing." — Elizabeth Gulino, Senior Writer
"Lavender is one of the only scents that calm me down (and doesn't give me migraines). And after testing multiple lavender body washes to find the perfect one, this Dove Body Wash always comes out on top. The scent is so invigorating, especially when mixed with steaming hot water, which helps open up my sinuses. The formula is also so hydrating and nourishing on my skin. In the end, it's the one product I look forward to using every night after a long day." — Victoria Montalti, Associate Affiliate Writer
