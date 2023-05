"I am a former choir kid, singing is my predominant stress release (no, for real, it boosts oxytocin and anxiety-reducing endorphins, and is therapist-recommended). But in my adult life, there haven't been that many opportunities to do so, except for driving in the car. So, when I moved to NYC and was suddenly without my singable commute (I refuse to be that person on the subway), I needed a new jam spot. With the help of a waterproof Bluetooth speaker from Amazon, I've managed to find a new spot to sing my heart out: the shower. (It's a cliche for a reason!) This particular speaker is only $15, and it cranks up pretty loudly, so you can hear it well over the noise of your shower. It also comes with a little suction cup so you can stick it up next to your razor on the shower tile, too. You can pause your song-fest to answer your phone if you need, but I recommend putting your phone on DND so you can get the full de-stressing experience." — Charlotte Lewis , Sexual Health & Wellness Writer