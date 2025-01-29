There’s a New Selena y Los Dinos Documentary. Do We Need It?

"Anything branded Selena sells. But just because it sells doesn’t mean it’s right."
"The doc follows the Quintanillas’ well-worn path."
"While it’s a familiar path, Selena y Los Dinos benefits from its closeness to its subject."
We don’t know what Selena’s place in the culture would be today if she had lived. She didn’t. And while there are products that bear her name that feel exploitative, this documentary does not. In it, it’s easy to feel the Mexican tradition of remembering our dead, of believing that only when someone is no longer remembered are they truly gone.