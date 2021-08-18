Skip navigation!
Having a second — or third — culture can be complicated. It can also be a blessing. That’s why we launched Second Gen, a series celebrating the gifts, even the bittersweet ones, passed down from our parents, communities, and cultures.
Second Gen
“I’m Always Carrying My History”: Women Share The Meaning Of ...
Andreea Muscurel
Aug 18, 2021
Beauty
How I Celebrate My Indian Culture Alongside My Alternative Beauty Identity
Yasmine Summan
Jul 15, 2021
Somos Latinx
Two Generations, Two Exile Anthems: Music’s Role in the Protests in Cuba
Elisa Baena
Jul 14, 2021
Asian American
“Asians Don’t Quit”
For immigrants, activities like piano aren't just "for fun." They're spaces in which the rules of America are taught and confirmed.
by
Connie Wang
Asian American
Asians Moved Back Home En Masse: Then, Something Beautiful Happened
“I honestly didn't expect to love it as much as I did.”
by
Katherine Singh
