Thank The VSCO Girls — Scrunchies Are Up 6309% On Pinterest

Fashion girls love a scrunchie. What was once a throwback look reserved for your '80s Halloween costume is fully back in style — now seen looped around the low ponytails of street-style stars, celebrities, and Instagram influencers alike.
Looking ahead to the new year and new decade, scrunchies are still on the up and up. According to a recent Pinterest report that identified the top-ranking beauty trends to watch for 2020, the humble scrunchie was the highest among them by a whopping 6309%.
The trend revival works in our favor now more than ever — even if you're not sitting front row at Fashion Week or an active Pinterest user. That's because the fabric-covered elastics are cheap, gentle on the hair, and available everywhere. Accessory designers and hair brands now offer scrunchies that scream winter, like buffalo plaid, luxurious velvet, and silk ribbon, all of which hover in the hair like plush little clouds.
Check out all the trending 2020 hairstyles that implement the humble scrunchie ahead, then keep clicking to cop the look.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.