Are These Scrub Daddy Screen Cleaners Worth It?

This little guy has been living on the back of my phone case for over a month, and I'm not kicking him out anytime soon. Literally within reach at all times, I find myself cleaning my phone more often. And after several screen cleanings and Screen Daddy washings, it hasn't lost its effectiveness or its charm.



Since I'm directly touching my phone screen more often than my laptop screen, it definitely requires a bit more arm power to really soak up all the natural oils and makeup. At first, I felt like I was just moving the oils and smudges around, but when I added a bit more pressure when wiping, the Screen Daddy got the job done.



I got the three-pack thinking I would need to replace them sooner, but my designated phone and laptop Screen Daddy cleaning pads have been going strong use after use. So until the time comes, I have a spare Screen Mommy ready to clean. And if you were wondering, yes, I'm giving this product high marks and initiating it into the Scrub Daddy Hall of Fame.