If Hello Kitty was the icon of my tween years, Miffy is the mascot of my thirties. (Her official bio states that she “has a positive attitude and is always open to new experiences,” which is a smart way to approach life, if you ask me.) To honor the sentiment of this little bunny, I asked Park to add some Miffy to my most recent mani, which she did by laser printing several variations of the character onto waterslide decal paper before cutting and transferring each one onto my nails.