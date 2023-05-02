The Scorpio Flower Lunar Eclipse Will Be Full Of Surprise, Chaos & Unpredictability

The lunar eclipse in Scorpio occurs on May 5 at 11:15 a.m. EDT and will peak at 1:24 p.m. EDT. It will be visible in most of Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It’ll add a lot of intensity to those celebrating Cinco de Mayo or just enjoying a regular Friday. Be aware of your actions and have fun without the drama, even if you’re five margaritas deep.
As a collective, we can plan on hearing news or protests concerning reproductive rights or becoming angry due to the current state of politics. There could be new legislation that urges the stand to take a stand and fight back.
Lunar eclipses occur when the sun, Earth, and moon are in a peroxide alignment that forces the moon to pass through the darkest part of the Earth's shadow, known as the umbra. This series of eclipses on the Taurus-Scorpio lunar nodes began on November 19, 2021 and will finish on October 28 of this year. That last lunar eclipse occurs in Taurus, the opposite to this one which occurs in Scorpio. The effects were deeply felt when the lunar nodes entered Taurus-Scorpio on January 18, 2022. The aftershocks and effects of eclipses can last months after they happen, so prepare yourself for a slow burn.
Lunar eclipses bring matters to light, as the moon glows and allows us to see things clearly. This eclipse is full of surprise, chaos, and unpredictability: all of which will wake us up and urge us to take immediate steps towards creating a better world for ourselves and future generations. With wild card planet Uranus connecting with the Taurus Sun and opposing the Scorpio Moon, we can expect politics to be at the center of conversations that we’re having with others. To be honest, things could get very heated very fast if we don’t choose our words carefully.
Uranus is a planet that wants us to align with the times and throw conventions out the window. The forward thinking planet is more concerned with how we can educate others and shake up old beliefs in order to create a utopia. While that sounds grand, this approach can lead to people getting up on their soapboxes, as they preach and impose their beliefs on others. The good news is that this tactic can help change the attitude of those who are not in the know and allow them to see the truth of situations.
The fixed star Zubenelgenubi aligns with the moon. Unfortunately, the star gives off a negative and combative energy towards the moon that will escalate fast during the eclipse. With the moon being in the Via Combusta degrees of Scorpio, this will make circumstances rockier and more passionate. We can expect to experience confrontations that have the potential to become huge arguments. Our frustration levels will skyrocket due to the energy, creating a tense atmosphere with everyone involved. The prickly situation seems unavoidable — unless we bite our tongues in silence, which won’t happen due to Mercury moonwalking in its planetary retrograde. So, be careful in the declarations and words that are said, since they may be hard to take back and could express the opposite sentiment of what you believe in.
On a personal level, the lunar eclipse marks a significant time of change. It is urging us to evolve and transform — even if that means leaving the past behind. Letting go of people and situations that are holding us back will be easier during the eclipse, because we are seeing that it’s not part of our destiny or future. Tears will be shed, hearts may be broken, and things could suddenly end without a trace. Although it’ll hurt in the moment, over time you’ll come to realize it was necessary.
In order to survive and thrive, it’s important to give kindness to yourself and those in need of TLC. The energy will heighten throughout the days leading up to the eclipse which is all the more reason why we should practice what we preach by giving tenderness and benevolence to those who need it — and firstly to ourselves.