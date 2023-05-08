Do you worry about money now?

Sometimes but not as much as I used to. I use budgeting apps to loosely stay on track and have enough to save and contribute to retirement every month. In 2022, I was able to double my salary as a result of some strategic (and lucky) job-hopping and I feel a lot more secure now than I did a few years ago. Now, I feel I could financially recover from a mid-tier emergency like needing a new car or being unemployed for a few months. As a result of making not very much money for most of my 20s, I sometimes feel behind for my age and wish I had made enough money to invest earlier. If I could go back in time, I would have chosen a course of study that could lead to a more lucrative career. I'm worried about adjusting my budget for the next leasing cycle, when I plan to move out into a one-bedroom apartment on my own and my rent will increase a few hundred dollars.