I really thought short hair and a headscarf wouldn’t look “right,” compared to how the accessory looks on people with long, luscious hair (like how Sabrina Carpenter has been pulling it off ). But I was proven wrong, yet again! A headscarf can work on all types of hair; you just need to play with it a bit. First, I tried folding it in half, like how I did for my top, and slipped the two points under my hair, tying it at the nape of my neck. (For a variation, I also tried folding over the edge of the triangle a few times so the scarf became even smaller, and tucked it behind my ears to show off my earrings better.) I felt pretty secure (likely because my hair was slightly dirty) but would recommend slipping bobby pins on by your ears to really keep the scarf in place.For another look, I watched this TikTok tutorial one too many times to try wearing my scarf like an elegant head wrap, and after several attempts, I figured it out. I really like how the scarf was securely wrapped under my chin, and how there wasn’t too much excess fabric swaying behind me. When paired with statement sunnies, I think it created the ultimate “European summer” look. So whether you wear your scarf like a bandana, paired with a milkmaid dress or coquette swimsuit , or tie it like a babushka, styled with a retro outfit and trendy sunglasses , you’ll have heads turning.