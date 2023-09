Everyone’s Talking About Scalp Sunscreen — But Is It Right For Black Hair?

There are plenty of reasons to wear sunscreen on your scalp, especially in a protective style, but there could be one downside. The efficacy of a scalp SPF depends on how you live your best life in a protective style. Dermatologists encourage us to double cleanse our faces (and sometimes our bodies ) every evening to adequately remove every last scrap of sunscreen. But in a protective style, you’re unlikely to be washing your hair weekly, let alone every day. I myself have taken a little too long between washes when my hair was in braids (oops). Using regular scalp SPF can lead to build up of sunscreen residue on the scalp over time, which can potentially irritate it. “If the scalp is not being cleansed [or] there is a lot of oils and products building up on the scalp — and SPF is being applied over it — then it's going to lose some of its effectiveness,” adds Dr. Fadeyi. This, continues Dr. Fadeyi, is because sunscreen is intended to be applied directly onto the skin, otherwise absorption can be reduced.