September means fashion weeks galore full of ultra-cool and interesting style moments. And these days, few fashion shows can compete with Savage x Fenty. Rihanna is back at it again, serving us new looks in over-the-top runway moments. Volume 3 of the Savage x Fenty line was an immersive fashion experience that was first teased back in August and included new fashions, eye-popping moments, and A-list and emerging talent galore.