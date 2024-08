Jupiter Is About To Square Saturn & You’re Going To Feel Frustrated

The cosmic square on August 19 between Jupiter and Saturn is a prime example of being told to stay in our lane and, while we’re in that lane, to focus on how we can progress our abilities and utilize them in the future. When these two juxtaposing planets come together, their energies clash. Jupiter is considered the “greater benefic” and Saturn is the “lesser benefic.” Jupiter brings abundance and Saturn harbors limitations. The fraught aspect of August 19 keeps us still and unable to move forward. Think of Jupiter as a positive and Saturn as a negative; the two combined equal zero. It will be impossible for us to make waves and we might feel a tug on the inside because we are struggling to evolve and grow. Rather than dwell on the current situation, planning how we can attain our goals is imperative.