Saturn In Aries Is Here — & It’s Time For You To Grow

Time stands still for no one, or so the planet Saturn teaches us. Saturn is leading us into Aries on May 24th for the first time in nearly three decades. As we move onward in life, the austere and reverent cosmic force urges us to be responsible and ambitious as we grow. Along the way, Saturn will present obstacles and it's up to us to find the best path forward.
Saturn is a dominant planet that likes to take charge and Aries is the zodiac sign that is self-reliant. When the two collide, we may focus on how we can solely advance ourselves rather than on helping others. Saturn is exalted in Libra, which is the opposite sign of Aries, and commits to being a team player. This means that when Saturn is in Aries, the planet is in detriment and urges us to be selfish. As a result, struggles can occur along the way. Saturn in Aries can be a complex combination because the fire sign is impulsive, and the planet itself is known to be strategic. When these two come together, it can make us question how to take action.
Saturn in Aries can be a tad immature. Rather than learning and moving on with the knowledge and insight the universe gives us, we may still chase the same challenges and opportunities (until we decide to move on). Even though we know instinctively that the “white whale” is unobtainable, it’ll still be lingering in our minds until we reach that goal. This could hinder us from growing and evolving into the next stage of life. Aries is a zodiac sign that won’t and can’t stop until it wins; Saturn gives it the extra determination to do so. We can still achieve greatness, it’ll just require extra effort. As long as we’re up for the task, then we should be able to thrive.
Saturn’s stint in Aries is unique because Neptune is transiting the same sign and moving closely with Saturn. The two planets will form a conjunction on February 20th, 2026. This magical time encourages us to reach for the stars and manifest our dreams. Saturn cements Neptune's aspirations, making it a decisive moment in time. These two planets haven’t aligned in Aries in centuries.
Although the centaur Chiron will be far away by a degree, we’ll still feel the lingering energy in the same sign as Saturn. Chiron helps us heal, and Saturn helps us acknowledge the lesson. We can transcend internally by mending our trauma at this time. The growing pains might be challenging; however, we’ll face our shadow selves and embrace our fears, squashing them as we move toward enlightenment.
Those born on the dates below will be experiencing their Saturn returns, making it a transformative time. For those not in the know, the Saturn return is when the planet returns to the sign and degree it was when you were born, every 27 to 30 years. The first one teaches us how to adult, the second journey urges us to embrace our success, and the third Saturn return is a moment of reflection. Reference the dates below to see if you qualify:
Apr 25, 1937, to Oct 17, 1937
Jan 14, 1938, to Jul 6, 1939
Sep 22, 1939, to Mar 20, 1940
Mar 3, 1967, to Apr 29, 1969
Apr 7, 1996, to Jun 9, 1998
Oct 25, 1998, to Feb 28, 1999
Important Astrological Dates:
May 24th: Saturn enters Aries, pushing us to focus on advancing ourselves.
July 13th: Saturn retrograde commences, urging us to center our energy and reflect upon our desires.
September 1st: Saturn retrograde re-enters Pisces, taking us back to the last days of April and first weeks of May. Defining boundaries is vital at this time.
November 27th: Saturn turns direct in Pisces, restructuring our lives, while making us accountable for our actions and decisions.
February 13, 2026: Saturn moves forward into Aries, giving us the determination to take control of matters.
February 20, 2026: Saturn and Neptune unite in Aries, allowing us to manifest the impossible dream into reality.
April 12, 2028: Saturn moves into Taurus after completing its cycle in Aries.
