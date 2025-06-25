Sardine Girl Summer Is Here — How To Style The Fishy Aesthetic
From a European summer comeback to an Addison Rae summer renaissance, there are distinctive aesthetics taking over our TikTok feeds — and entering our hot-weather wardrobes. One of the newest, dubbed “sardine girl summer,” is a kitschier take on spring’s fisherman aesthetic, with fish prints and sardine-shaped accessories leading the way.
Playing off the tinned fish craze of recent years, these designs transform a divisive pantry item into a playful, wearable motif. So even if you don’t like to eat sardines, you can still wear them and participate in the fishy fashion movement.
Labels like Staud have debuted sardine tin bags and matching sets, while Bottega Veneta has released drop earrings and sunglasses with sardine-shaped temples. Reader-favorite retailers like Anthropologie and TJ Maxx have also offered (now sold-out) TikTok-viral beaded sardine handbags.
Now, with the summer solstice behind us and vacation plans ahead, it’s the perfect time to reel in new styles and have yourself a sardine girl summer.
Sardine Bags
The most popular way to style sardines? On your shoulder, of course. From hand-painted totes and intricately beaded shoulder styles to metal tin crossbodies, sardine bags instantly become a focal point of any summer outfit. Wear one to al fresco cocktails or a beach wedding. Or… run your errands with a viral Trader Joe’s reusable sardine shopper.
Sardine Print T-Shirts & Tops
A sardine graphic tee is the easiest way to dip your toe into the trend — ideal for boat rides, boardwalk strolls, and backyard barbecues. These throw-on styles are effortless and cheeky, but the prints have also expanded to tanks, button-downs, and summer-weight knits for even more styling potential.
Sardine Necklaces & Earrings
While sardine jewelry is abundant, you can get away with any long, slender fish design to channel the look. Pendant necklaces and fishy-linked chains are peak sardine chic. For a subtler take, opt for a pair of drop earrings or studs.
Sardine Dresses & Skirts
Under-the-sea prints are a major summer dress trend, making it even easier to find Instagramable sardine-printed designs. From vibrant fish-tin motifs to dainty schools of fish, these dresses and skirts can serve as a statement piece for special summer occasions or the ultimate everyday flex, styled effortlessly with raffia accessories and boat shoes.
