Meet The Kidcore Stylist Who’s A “Sustainable Maximalist”

Maximalism is all about doing the absolute most, and it’s no surprise that the style has taken off as we emerged from the pandemic. Following lockdowns, many put their plain white tees to rest for all things printed, textured, colorful, and embellished. And when it comes to over-the-top fashion, nobody does it quite like 26-year-old stylist and content creator Sara Camposarcone.
“I’ve definitely come into my own personal style over the last few years,” says Camposarcone who’s based in Hamilton, Ontario in Canada. “I like having a lot to look at. It keeps things interesting, fun, and youthful. I feel like I dress like a kid sometimes which I love. I wear whatever makes me happy.” From bright tutus to larger-than-your-head bows and fuzzy accessories, Camposarcone really takes kidcore and dopamine dressing to a whole new level.
“I call myself a sustainable maximalist because my style is very eclectic and 95% of my closet is secondhand or vintage.” With sustainability in mind, Camposarcone will only make the purchase if she can come up with 10 different looks for it. “I also love to shop small designers and brands,” she says. Some of her faves include Philadelphia-based Room Shop Vintage which makes small-batch zero-waste satin scrunchie accessories and Etsy shop Makmak Handmade, which uses vintage bedsheets as fabrics.
Exploring resale platforms like Poshmark, eBay, and Depop helped to develop her aesthetic and find out what she genuinely likes. Her go-to look (which her 380K TikTok followers can’t get enough of) consists of detachable collars, tulle petticoats, bold pantsuits, and platform shoes — and yes, all potentially worn together on any given day. “I love piling on hair accessories, rosy blush, and vivid lipstick,” adds Camposarcone. More is more (just check out her tattoo for the proof).
