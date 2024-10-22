Sandy Powell’s Exhibit Features Costumes From The Favourite, Carol & Shakespeare In Love

She also chose to strip the costumes of the adornments that would be typical of a queen’s court at the beginning of the 18th century. “In this period, it would have been really sumptuous and rich. The courtiers would be covered in embellishment and jewels and embroidery,” says Powell. “I thought, There's no way we're going to be able to afford to make those costumes, and we don't actually have the time to make those costumes.” With that in mind, the only decoration used was laser-cut fabric. “I was in a cheap fabric store in London, and I saw a roll of laser-print vinyl, and we just cut it into strips and glued them on,” she says. “The black-and-white looked quite sophisticated and left space for the wild dialogue… without it being all about the clothes.”