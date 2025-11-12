Anyway, if you’ve made it this far, you must be wondering where I’ve ended up. To answer your question: I’m still in it. Because despite society convincing us that there’s a “before” and “after” for every journey, the truth is: It’s never really over. But I have settled on my destination. After all this soul searching, this healing, I feel like it’s my duty to share this message with other women who are going through the same things. I know how many of them are 30 minutes into their excruciating spin classes, thinking, If I’m just one inch smaller, maybe someone will love me. I’ve been there. I know what it’s like to outsource your identity and self-respect to the opinions of others. It sucks. So if I can help even one person change that mindset, or even pursue a goal of being stronger and healthier for themselves, and no one else…then I’d go through all the pain again, so we could find ourselves here, together, now. It would all be worth it.