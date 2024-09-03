But they were very excited by my candidacy and came back, saying they were willing to up-level the role for me. There was a series of somewhat chaotic emails flying at me from the head of HR, all during a busy workday for me, so I wasn’t fully focusing and was surprised at the turn of events. They asked me to name a number, and in retrospect I should have asked for more time to consider so I could really think about it. Instead I threw out $180,000, and they accepted. I deeply regret that move.