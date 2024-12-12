In our series Salary Stories, women with long-term career experience open up about the most intimate details of their jobs: compensation. It’s an honest look at how real people navigate the complicated world of negotiating, raises, promotions and job loss, with the hope it will give young people more insight into how to advocate for themselves — and maybe take a few risks along the way.
Age: 40
Location: Indianapolis
Current industry and job title: Tech, director of corporate communications
Current salary: $163,121 base with a 37% bonus, plus stock
Number of years employed since school or university: 18
Starting salary: $28,000
Biggest salary jump: From $69,000 to $120,000 with a 25% bonus. I went from an ad/PR agency job to an in-house role at a tech company. I swore I’d never go in-house because I thought it would be boring and too “corporate” but now I wish I had gone over sooner — the money is so much better and the work-life balance is amazing.
Biggest salary drop: From $155,000 with a 25% bonus to $145,000 with a 20% bonus. I had been laid off from a job following an acquisition, and after searching for nearly a year I finally found a new job. With my savings running out, I didn’t feel like I had the option to wait for something else, so I accepted. It was with a much bigger company so I felt that would look good on my résumé and could “make up” for the slight pay cut.
Biggest negotiation regret: I wish I had negotiated my bonuses. Most people focus on salary only but bonuses add up quickly, and even a few percentage points more can make a big difference over the years.
Best salary advice: Ask your friends what they make and don’t be afraid to share your number! I’m embarrassed to admit that I didn’t realize until just a few years ago that your employer can’t prevent you from discussing salary. When I shared my salary with a colleague, she realized she was being paid significantly less than me, despite having similar experience and more education. She was able to advocate for herself and address that gap. Knowledge is power!