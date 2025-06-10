Salary Story: I Approach Negotiating As A Game

There were mass layoffs that happened with the company I joined in 2021. I was not impacted but I saw the trend and knew that I had to find a more stable company to work at. During this time, the job market was doing well and it seemed like every major tech company was hiring. I used this (and my increased confidence from job hunting) to my advantage and applied to as many companies as possible. I was very clear to the recruiters about my financial goals. If the company could not offer my desired compensation, I respectfully declined to proceed. I knew I would not be happy in the long run if I worked at a company where I was not being paid above market value.