I Make $145,000 As An Integrated Marketing Senior Manager & I Had To Take Unpaid Maternity Leave

Biggest Salary Negotiation Regret: "When making the transition to my current job, I should have asked for the specific terms and conditions of the benefits. My husband and I were planning to start a family in the near future, and once I was pregnant I learned that the company offered zero full paid-time-off maternity leave. I had been with the company for over a year and was not eligible for any compensation. (Only employees with two-plus years were offered four weeks off.) In the end I did ask to be compensated for two weeks, which I was granted."

Best Salary-Related Advice: "Be confident when expressing your salary requirements; always look at the person you are negotiating with. Go in with a game plan as to what you want and what you are willing to 'bend.'"