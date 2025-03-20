Salary Story: I Once Logged On Drunk Because My Boss Didn’t Get Cover

In our series Salary Stories, women with long-term career experience open up about the most intimate details of their jobs: compensation. It’s an honest look at how real people navigate the complicated world of negotiating, raises, promotions and job loss, with the hope it will give young people more insight into how to advocate for themselves — and maybe take a few risks along the way.
Age: 31
Location: Washington, DC area
Current industry and job title:
Associate Director, Non-Profit
Current salary: $90,000
Number of years employed since school or university: 11
Starting salary: $37,000 in 2013
Biggest salary jump: From $15,000 to $50,000. I went from working part-time retail and some pretty low-paying freelance copywriting gigs to a full-time salaried position.
Biggest salary drop: $37,000 to $0. I left my first real full-time job without anything lined up and traveled for a bit.
Biggest negotiation regret: The first time I tried to negotiate a salary increase on an internal job offer/promotion, I went about it completely the wrong way. I opened with "Is there room to negotiate?" and made it very easy for them to just say no with zero explanation, even though I knew what they offered me was the bottom of the range.
Best salary advice: Do NOT ask permission to negotiate. Just do it! Come armed with a specific number and the info to back it up. I have had more success showing how I have added or will add value to the company in the role, rather than mentioning how other people are paid elsewhere.