In our series Salary Stories, women with long-term career experience open up about the most intimate details of their jobs: compensation. It’s an honest look at how real people navigate the complicated world of negotiating, raises, promotions and job loss, with the hope it will give young people more insight into how to advocate for themselves — and maybe take a few risks along the way.
Been in the workforce for at least five years and interested in contributing your salary story? Submit your information here.
Age: 36
Location: Hudson Valley, NY
Current industry and job title: Beauty e-commerce, manager of customer experience
Current salary: $104,000
Number of years employed since school or university: 13
Starting salary: About $31,000
Biggest salary jump: From $76,000 to $87,000 when I received a promotion at my current job, from supervisor to manager.
Biggest salary drop: From $75,000 to $67,000 when I left a toxic company. But the salary drop was worth it for my mental health.
Biggest negotiation regret: Sharing my current salary when interviewing for other jobs. This caused me to have to negotiate more, because the company would try to meet me where I was, as opposed to offering me a higher salary.
Best salary advice: Use all the parts of your salary! PTO, pre-tax investing, FSA/HSA/transit options, wellness or education stipends. If your company offers any of these and you don’t use them, you’re leaving money on the table.