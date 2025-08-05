Salary Story: I Cried While Asking For A Raise

After going through the pandemic and feeling incredibly undervalued in my role, I made the decision to pivot to corporate America. I started to take personal finance really seriously. And as I neared my 30s, I started thinking about how I would be able to live the life I wanted while also supporting my parents in their retirement. I could not see higher education as part of that future anymore. I wanted more for myself. I wanted to work to live, not live to work. I don’t think it’s mutually exclusive to be able to do meaningful work one is passionate about while also getting paid well and I think it’s unfair that professions like education are expected to choose one over the other. I didn’t want to struggle anymore in my 30s. I wanted to travel, experience new things, buy a house, take my family on vacations, and so much more. Although I loved doing DEI work in higher education, it was not sustainable for me and I needed to choose myself.