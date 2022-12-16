This Japanese Snack Box Brings A Taste Of Tokyo To Your Doorstep

As I’m writing this, a roundtrip fare from New York to Tokyo for the holidays will run you $2,355 at a minimum — a hefty price to pay, to be sure. In the likely event that you don’t have three G’s to toss around, one brand is making it easier to enjoy Japan’s extremely next-level snack game from your home.
While you won’t find matcha Kit-Kats in the box (leave that to Sakuraco’s sister brand, TokyoTreat, which spotlights the most popular Japanese snacks of the moment), Sakuraco is going old school with authentic Japanese snacks like pastries, senbei crackers, and more, as well as teas, home goods like ceramics and chopsticks, seasonal items, and exclusives from local artisans.
Each 20-piece box can be purchased à la carte, or you can sign up (or gift) subscriptions in denominations of three, six, and 12-month increments. Each box also comes with an informative booklet with details about the snacks included, plus a mini history lesson on your box’s Japanese cultural context. Sakuraco's vibe is similar to Bokksu, another popular Japanese snack subscription box that I love, but is slightly less expensive. (Yay!) A single Sakuraco box retails for $37.50, a three-month subscription is $106.50 ($35.50 per box), a six-month is $201 ($33.50 per box), and an annual subscription is $390 ($32.50 per box). We know that's pricey, so Sakuraco is sweetening the deal with a promo code to get $5 off your first box. All you need to do is enter promo code XMAS at checkout and wait for the box to arrive at your doorstep. All that's left is to say itadakimasu and enjoy the epic snax — that is, until you can actually do so while walking through the streets of Tokyo.
