I Tried Everything From Saie Beauty & Here’s What’s Worth The Splurge

Over the last few years, complicated beauty routines have been pared down. Whether you ditched heavy foundation for just a touch of concealer or traded your signature lipstick for a slick of balm, it's all about choosing lighter, sheerer products that make you feel a little bit more yourself in seconds.
It's why brands like Glossier and Trinny London — both known for their natural, super-speedy approach — are consistently popular among editors, influencers, and makeup lovers alike. But there's another selfie-worthy makeup brand vying for our attention: Saie.
Launched in 2019, Saie (pronounced "say") goes back to basics, starting with glowing skin. Products like Glowy Super Gel and Airset Radiant Setting Powder are infused with buzzy skin-care ingredients. Think hyaluronic acid for deep hydration, shea butter to lock in moisture, and glow-boosting glycerin. A new addition to the lineup Glowy Super Skin Foundation is more skin care than makeup, as it combines 85% serum with 15% weightless pigment to lightly tint the face.
To see if the products truly live up to the hype, we tested out everything in Saie's lineup over the span of two months. Is the glow really that good IRL? Do the products actually benefit your skin's health in the long term? And do Saie's lightweight formulas stand up to the hustle and bustle of modern life? Read on to discover our honest thoughts (and which products we think are worth your money).
