Sadie Sink On Chopping Off Her Signature Red Hair: “It Feels More Like Me.”

It was for a role. It felt right for the character. I never really thought about cutting my hair in my own life. It never crossed my mind to do something like that. But once it happened, I felt very empowered by it. Everyone knows me with long hair. It was always such a talking point; my hair was a very defining feature for me. So to get rid of that — especially just turning 21 and stepping into adulthood — that big change felt really exciting. It was right for the character, but also right for where I [am] in my own life. It feels more like me. It's also hot as hell right now, so it's nice to have a foot of hair off.