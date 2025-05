How Good Are Sacheu’s Viral Peel-Off Lip Liners? 5 Editors Find Out

“I love the idea of red lipstick, but more often than not, I decide against it purely due to the high maintenance of it all. Choosing to rock a red lip means you’re signing up for careful sips and bites, constant touchups and generally avoiding it getting everywhere if you’re as prone to touching your face as I am. Sacheu has solved this problem with its getREADy shade of long-lasting lip liner. I actually like to apply this as both a liner or all-over, and either apply a red lipstick on top for maximum staying power, or a tinted lip balm for a more muted red. I ate and drank as normal after applying this in the morning, and it lasted nearly all day. I refreshed my lipstick throughout the day, but the defined shape from the liner didn’t budge at all. Best of all, it felt comfortable and the undertones are neutral enough that I could wear pretty much any red lipstick, ranging from warm, orange-y ones to my most vivid, blue-toned hues like MAC Ruby Woo .”