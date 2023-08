Though she loves doing makeup, Carpenter says she doesn't wear that much of it. Instead, she has a practiced routine that nails the basics: brows, blush, and lips. "The most important thing for me is my brow gel. I have really thick eyebrows and they're really the center of my face and they're not tame. I use the got2b hair gel on my eyebrows. I've tried other things and I always come back to that. Blush wise, I've been obsessed with the Makeup By Mario blushes , I think those are amazing. Classic lip liner for me is either Makeup Forever or Charlotte Tilbury. I kind of wear the same lip all the time, it's a mauve-y pink. I do a lot of mixing. When people are like, 'What's on your lips?' There's usually like five different things. It's fun to color-mix and find your shade."