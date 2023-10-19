Super Sale Alert: Get 15% off sitewide at Sabâvi Home using our promo code REFINERY15, now through October 25.
Whether you're filling up your home from scratch or you're simply looking for one or two new items, the world of home decor, lighting, glassware, and kitchen tools is a grand one. If you want to avoid having a million tabs open looking for the right combination of goods that help your house look curated, not like it came out of a boxed set, you need a one-stop shop that brings the best brands to one place. That's where Sabâvi, a home goods online retailer carefully selected by decor experts with 35 years of experience, comes in — and for a limited time, our wallets happier. With the promo code REFINERY15, readers can shop everything at Sabâvi Home for 15% off — we're talking top-rated (and editor-beloved) products like Staub's iconic kitchen tools, the chicest air fryer you've ever seen, and a cordless lamp that is a definite upgrade from dorm-room purchases of the past.
Founded by former Bed Bath & Beyond executive Hank Reinhart, Sabâvi Home is a destination for luxury home goods you didn't even know you needed — from interesting kitchen gadgets and dinnerware to classy lighting and candles. While other retailers focus on either aesthetics or practicality, Sabâvi has both. Its mix of functionality and design also makes many of its offerings fit into that timelesss-but-classic category that works with a number of design styles, whether you're more modern or full-on coastal grandma.
Because a sitewide sale (that even includes already on-sale items) is extremely rare, we'd recommend jumping on this exclusive deal before it ends on October 25 — plus, there's free shipping on orders of $45+. And if you don't even know where to start looking (this site offers truly so many products), keep on reading to see six products R29 shopping editors have tried, loved, and recommend from Sabâvi Home down below.
"During the winter, I love to get into making cocktails. I make my own syrups and try out different concoctions and recipes as a luxurious cold-weather treat. But there is nothing sadder than pouring a fancy cocktail into a plain kitchen cup. These coupe glasses are perfect for making me feel like my cocktail is splurge-worthy. And not only do they look gorgeous on my bar cart, but the stems are thick enough that I don't feel like I'm going to accidentally snap them with my clumsy hands." — Charlotte Lewis, Sexual Health & Wellness Writer
"This lamp was an excellent addition to my living room. I do wish it was a tad taller — however, that is on me for not understanding that my (air)head would tower over it. I have three favorite things. One: It's rechargeable and therefore portable. It mostly stays next to my couch, but on wash days I swiftly bring it over to my desk to help me see the back of my head as I part my hair. I will say that mine does not provide "15 hours of illumination" as the on-site description says — it's closer to about three or four for me, but maybe I don't keep it in the dock long enough to achieve that stamina. Two: It took me about five minutes to put together with absolutely no tools. Three: It provides a nice, calming amount of light that is perfect to read under. It's an investment, but I see myself traversing the earth with this lamp for many years to come. Especially since you can easily take it apart, put it back together, and place it wherever you want. Apparently, you can also use it outside? It's a keeper." — Alexandra Polk, Affiliate Lifestyle Writer
"I've always wanted a cast iron braiser to sear steaks, seafood paella, and other dishes, and I was over the moon when I received the one from Staub. I chose the deep dark blue hue for my cast iron, and boy, was I pleased. It's so attractive to look at, and the rich color brings a luxe factor to my kitchen. One thing to note is that since it's hefty in size, the cast iron definitely requires a bit of help if you're a weakling like me, but I love reaching for it. After a bit of trial and error with the heat and realizing how it stays hot for a while even after you put it back on low, I'm a huge fan. Who needs a grill when you can get flavorful veggies, crispy fried chicken, and more with that cast iron sear?" — Vivien Lee, Affiliate Fashion Writer
"My household uses mugs and cups like there’s no tomorrow; we are hydrated! While we have those plastic cups that I got during my college days, there’s nothing like using a glass mug or cup to feel (and look) put together. I love the double-walled design as it prevents my hand from getting too cold or being burned, and they are disher-safe. Plus the little straw spoons that come with the set are so fun to use! I will warn people that I hand-washed a mug under very hot water and the handle broke so I’d be careful not to do that." — Becca Sax, Affiliate Coordinator
"This is definitely the coolest Airfryer I've ever seen. Not only because of its vibrant orange color but also for its glass bowl — so you can see your food cooking in real time! Honestly, the glass bowl is probably my favorite part. I always have a hard time being able to tell how much time is enough for the food I'm cooking or heating, and I always end up either undercooking or burning it. That hasn't happened since I've gotten the Fritaire Airfryer, which is everything to me. Plus, oh my god, the self-cleaning — it's absolutely brilliant! You just let it run with just water, dry it by hand, and boom! It's clean! It's also a lot bigger than how it looks online. I was pretty shocked, but maybe I just don't understand sizing dimensions and that's on me. That's just a fair warning if you lack counter space (like I do). I would absolutely recommend it if you've been shopping around for a good Airfryer that's worth the money." — Mercedes Viera, Associate Deals Writer
"I got a couple of Staub goodies from Savavi, and the experience was a 10/10. Everything was packaged great, and my mini Cocottes arrived in impeccable condition. I’ve only used them once to make mini mug cakes (topped with ice cream…swoon!), but I can’t wait to try making crème brûlée, or individually-portioned helpings of butternut squash soup." — Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Affiliate Writer
"Lighting is always tricky in NYC apartments; sometimes you have natural light, sometimes you don’t. This lamp is so cool because not only does it help provide mood lighting for my natural light-less living room but it’s also rechargeable so I don’t have to worry about ugly cords. I will say that if you want super bright light, this is not the lamp for you, as it’s more mood or soft lighting. This sleek-looking lamp is a great addition to my living room." — Becca Sax, Affiliate Coordinator
