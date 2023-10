"This lamp was an excellent addition to my living room. I do wish it was a tad taller — however, that is on me for not understanding that my (air)head would tower over it. I have three favorite things. One: It's rechargeable and therefore portable. It mostly stays next to my couch, but on wash days I swiftly bring it over to my desk to help me see the back of my head as I part my hair. I will say that mine does not provide "15 hours of illumination" as the on-site description says — it's closer to about three or four for me, but maybe I don't keep it in the dock long enough to achieve that stamina. Two: It took me about five minutes to put together with absolutely no tools. Three: It provides a nice, calming amount of light that is perfect to read under. It's an investment, but I see myself traversing the earth with this lamp for many years to come. Especially since you can easily take it apart, put it back together, and place it wherever you want. Apparently, you can also use it outside? It's a keeper." — Alexandra Polk , Affiliate Lifestyle Writer