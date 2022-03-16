It wouldn’t be Sleep Week without an unbeatable exclusive deal with reader-favorite mattress brand Saatva. This year we scored you the best deal yet: We're talking $300 off any $1,000+ purchase from the eco-friendly mattress-maker. No promo codes are needed, just click through our R29-exclusive link and the discount will be applied at checkout. Just like every other Score, we assure you this is the best deal you'll get on these top-rated mattresses — simply compare it to their current promo of $300 off a $2,500 - $2,999 purchase. Run, don't walk to the checkout because you only have until Monday, March 21 to take full advantage of this rare (and comfortable) shopping opportunity.
Advertisement
Saatva's bestselling mattress is popular for several reasons: its American-made hybrid construction with a coil-on-coil innerspring support system, layers of eco-friendly foam, and a luxe-comfortable Euro pillow top. Did we mention it’s made of naturally hypoallergenic, antimicrobial, chemical-free, and organic materials? The list of checkable boxes goes on and on.
“
What an incredible product, a company that cares about chemicals and their customers, and top notch customer service. I mean at this point Saatva you’re just making everyone else look bad, and I’m here for it.
saatva reviewer
”
The classic mattress comes in three different firmness for all of your unique sleeping needs: Plush Soft (for side sleepers), Luxury Firm (for all sleep styles), or Firm (for back or stomach sleepers).
It boasts insanely good praise from reviewers too, with a near-perfect 4.9-star rating and 2,326 reviews. Sleepyheads call it "the most comfortable mattress [they] have ever tried" and say it's "worth every penny." Everything from the customer service and the delivery and exchange experience (whether it's a free in-room setup, removal of your old mattress, or free returns) to the mattress itself, cozy sleepers cannot get enough of it.
“
This is the most comfortable mattress I have ever tried.
Saatva reviewer
”
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.