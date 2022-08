Get $350 Off This R29 Reader-Favorite Mattress With Our Exclusive Labor Day Deal

If memory foam is more your style, Saatva's Loom & Leaf mattress is the one for you. It features five pounds of premium memory foam — the squishy-yet-supportive material gradually molds to the body in response to pressure — with two layers: a gel-infused one with mini perforations for a total cooling effect and the other for that " deep body-hugging feel ." There's also an option to choose your comfort level between Relaxed Firm (good for all sleep positions) or Firm (ideal for stomach or back sleepers).