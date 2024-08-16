Five Years Later, Rotate Is Still Copenhagen’s It Girl Brand

While it appears a natural progression for the brand, creating this kind of clothing was a learning curve for the team, according to the cofounders. “Every time we design a collection, it's important for us to have that typical Rotate DNA, whether it be [through] color, detail, or style,” says Valdimars of their mindset when they started developing more casual pieces. “There’s so much everyday wear out there, so it was like, ‘How do we come in when we started off having one idea and then everything else is off the table?’”