Five Years Later, Rotate Is Still Copenhagen’s It Girl Brand

Now, Rotate is famous for the type of party dresses that Madsen and Valdimars felt were missing from the market, featuring a range of silhouettes — from low-cut necklines and super-short lengths to puffy sleeves and floor-length fits — in European sizes 32 to 46 (UK 2 to 16), and spanning in price from around $150 to $800. “For women, [what we want to wear] depends on what mood we're in and how we feel about our bodies,” Valdimars says. “We have conversations with our friends, who are all types of body shapes, about what they love and don't love about clothing when they go shopping. It's important for us to incorporate all of that into our collections,” Valdimars says.