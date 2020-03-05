During my time in Marrakech, Lahmine’s team took me and a group of other eager editors on a beauty tour, where Moroccan women walked us through the significance of rose water and other locally cultivated ingredients, like argan oil, in their beauty routines. In nearly all of their time-honored recipes that had been passed down and refined over generations, rose water was used as the liquefier rather than plain water, despite it being costlier and more time-intensive to produce. "To produce a few liters of rose water, you need tons of rose petals," says Lahmine. "However, local Moroccan women do not hesitate to purchase it since it's so beneficial and multi-functional."