Without giving too much away, Rosario ultimately embarks on a journey of reconnection. She learns to respect and embrace Palo as the embodiment of her culture, even as the film plays up the darker side of the religion for frights. “When it came to Palo, we chose that religion because it's a religion based on sacrifice. You give something to get something. Everything has a cost,” Vargas said. Thematically, that makes sense, but it’s frustrating to see Rosario read a definition of Palo that highlights its African roots when we don’t see any African or Afro-Latine characters on screen. It’s almost like the film is subtly equating the occult and all the horror Rosario goes through with Blackness — even if that’s not their intention. It’s hard to ignore that the horrors she confronts are rooted in an African tradition that she, and surely many other Latines, will see as foreign to themselves, rightly or not.