I Took 2 Weeks Off Work For My Rosacea — Here’s How I Coped

Infuriatingly, the root causes of rosacea and its subtypes remain poorly understood, and there is no cure. But that in no way means that you’re on your own, nor do you have to live like a monk in an effort to keep it "contained." Seeing a dermatologist was a game-changer for me, but specialists can be expensive. In that case, knowing how to talk to your general practitioner about skin is important; in fact, I wish I’d asked my doctor sooner. Dr. Ahmed recommends talking to yours about how you’re feeling overall, in addition to the dermatological symptoms. "Don’t underestimate the impact that your skin can have on your quality of life," she says. "Rosacea is a complex condition and it’ll take time to find a treatment plan that works for you, so develop a mental health toolkit, too."